Sky Bet Championship predictions: David Prutton tips every 2023/24 fixture, podcast & how to watch

Birmingham vs West Brom, Fri 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That was a statement win for Birmingham against Huddersfield in midweek. Scoring goals had been a bit of an issue, and that should give them some real confidence heading into Friday night.

West Brom are in good nick, too. They have won their last two and are unbeaten in five, storming into the top six in the process. I think they could win again here.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Sunderland at their free-flowing best are one of the most enjoyable teams to watch in the league. They have a young side who have been given the platform and confidence to play with freedom in attack. When it works it is a joy.

Middlesbrough have a renewed sense of optimism after three wins on the bounce. They are climbing the table again and look sharp under Michael Carrick, but I can't back against Sunderland right now.

Prediction: 3-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Leeds vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

Leeds dug out a narrow win over QPR in midweek to recover from the shock at Southampton. They need to string some wins together, though, because they are losing ground on the top two.

Bristol City took a big win in midweek, late on at Rotherham, which should ease some of the frustration after that result against Stoke at the weekend. But this is a tough trip and I can't see it bearing any fruit for the Robins.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Leicester vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm

Leicester look imperious. Unstoppable, almost. Five wins on the bounce now. No side has scored more, and they have conceded the fewest. You wouldn't want to play against them right now.

Stoke’s brief renaissance at Bristol City last weekend may have just turned into a blip, as they fell to defeat again at home to Southampton in midweek. It is likely to end up being another loss here.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Hull, Saturday 3pm

That was a big win for Millwall in midweek. Not many sides are going to go to Plymouth and return with all three points this season. It feels like every win right now is a statement for Gary Rowett.

Hull were swept aside by Ipswich in midweek. It was their first defeat since the opening day, so Liam Rosenior won’t be too worried. But it did show the gap between themselves and the sides at the very top. I think they’ll recover here with a hard-earned point.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheff Wed vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

Sheffield Wednesday have parted company with Xisco Munoz, and it didn't come as a huge surprise after such a dreadful opening to the season. Two points from 10 games will get any manager sacked in this league.

Huddersfield need to bounce back after their thumping at Birmingham in midweek. Darren Moore wouldn't say it out loud, but inside he'll be very keen to get a result over his old side. I think he will as well.

Prediction: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions

Cardiff vs Watford: 1-1

Coventry vs Norwich: 1-1

Ipswich vs Preston: 2-1

Plymouth vs Swansea: 1-2

QPR vs Blackburn: 1-2

Southampton vs Rotherham: 2-0