Sky Bet Championship predictions: David Prutton tips every 2023/24 fixture, podcast & how to watch

Rotherham vs Ipswich, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I’m not quite sure how Rotherham managed to get a point at Southampton in their last game, but they did and it is something they need to try and build upon, now.

This might not be the game to do it, though. Ipswich are flying, eight points clear of third already. That is some gap after 11 games. It is a gap should extend to 11 points as well. Away win.

Prediction: 0-2

Preston vs Millwall, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Preston fell right off in their last few games, but need to remind themselves that they are right up there and have still had an excellent first quarter of the season.

I must admit I was a little surprised to see Gary Rowett depart Millwall in midweek, as much due to the timing of it as anything else. Missing out on the play-offs last season was heartbreaking, but he had done so much good work there to establish them in that position in the top half. It is a big job for the next man, but for now with no manager I think this is a Preston win.

Prediction: 2-1

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham, Saturday 3pm

It is Michael Carrick vs Wayne Rooney at the Riverside! It is so exciting having these types of figures of the game in the Championship. Middlesbrough are flying, too, and will be confident of making it five wins in a row.

Rooney has a lot to prove because he is replacing a manager in John Eustace that had taken Birmingham into sixth. But can he maintain their start? I think he may start with a defeat.

Prediction: 2-1

Norwich vs Leeds, Saturday 3pm

Norwich have a little work to do to rectify their form, because they won just one in their last five, which is not good enough if you want to push into the top six in this league.

Leeds look strong, but need to go on a real run if they are going to catch up with the runaway top two. They have looked good defensively, but I see goals here and a fun draw.

Prediction: 2-2

Stoke vs Sunderland, Saturday 3pm

The pressure is on for Alex Neil. Stoke have been poor, and he will be really feeling it as he faces the side he left to join the Potters last year. The gap between the two is massive right now.

Sunderland were drubbed by Middlesbrough, but they were down to 10 players and tend to bounce back well this season. Their fans will be desperate to get one over Neil, but I think it will be spoils shared.

Prediction: 2-2

Swansea vs Leicester, Saturday 3pm

Swansea are all aboard the Michael Duff train, now. Four wins on the bounce, five unbeaten since their tumultuous derby defeat to Cardiff. Things are looking up.

But this is a tough challenge to stay unbeaten. Leicester look unstoppable. Six wins in a row, 10 in 11 all season. They simply have players that should not be in this league, and I doubt they will be in it for too long. Away win.

Prediction: 1-2

Remaining Championship predictions

Blackburn vs Cardiff: 1-1

Bristol City vs Coventry: 1-1

Huddersfield vs QPR: 1-0

Hull vs Southampton: 1-0

Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday: 1-1

West Brom vs Plymouth: 2-1