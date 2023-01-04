WSL transfer update: Bethany England joins Spurs, possible moves for Gabby George and Debinha? Plus contract updates

The Women's Super League might currently be on its winter break, but with four teams still in the race to win the title, and plenty of drama unfurling at the bottom of the table, this month's transfer saga will be a compelling one. Here's how the January window is shaping up...

Deals already done

England moves from Chelsea to Tottenham

Chelsea striker Bethany England has secured a move to Tottenham in what is expected to be a British record fee.

The fee is reportedly £250,000, surpassing the £200,000 Chelsea paid last summer when they poached Lauren James from Manchester United.

It signifies a change in tactics for both clubs involved - Emma Hayes will be keen to finetune her squad in her quest to claim a prestigious Champions League title.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have failed to win their last four WSL games and will be looking to solve that issue with a clinical goal-scorer leading the charge.

Image: Bethany England has completed her move from Chelsea to Tottenham

Bonner returns to Liverpool

Liverpool have already reunited with their former captain Gemma Bonner, who returned to the club for a second spell on January 1.

Bonner spent last season at Racing Louisville in the National Women's Soccer League. Liverpool burst back onto the WSL scene, edging out the reigning champions Chelsea in an unforeseen 2-1 victory in the opening game of the season.

Bonner's reinstallment in the central defence will provide some much-need stability as the team navigate the league.

Who's on the move?

Arsenal are looking for attacking replacements, with both Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema sidelined with long-term ACL injuries.

Leading the charge is 31-year-old Debinha. The North Carolina Courage midfielder confirmed that after five years with the NWSL club, she would not be returning for the 2022-23 season.

Image: Sabrina D'Angelo is reportedly close to an Arsenal move

The Brazilian has twice won the Copa America Femenina with her country, scoring 57 goals in 129 appearances, alongside current Arsenal star Rafaelle Souza. Her club honours include two NWSL Championships.

Potentially joining her in North London is Canadian goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo. The 29-year-old will be leaving Swedish club Vittsjo. D'Angelo was part of the 2016 Olympic squad that won bronze in Rio and has been on Jonas Eidevall's radar for a while.

Possible targets

Manchester City

Manchester City are not looking for any more short-term signings. Having lost Lucy Bronze, Georgia Stanway and Kiera Walsh this past summer, the emphasis seems to be on an internal rebuild - or as Gareth Taylor says, 'roll with the punches'.

Should a long-term profile appear on the horizon, they might be tempted to break the bank open. At the moment, it's Everton defender Gabby George who seems an attractive pick.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Everton's Gabby George tells Inside The WSL what Black History Month means to her, and why she wants to be a role model for future generations.

She does, however, have two years remaining on her contract with the Toffees and would require some convincing to part ways.

City have also enquired about Lyon midfielder Damaris Egurrola and could reinstate conversations with Juventus star Julia Grosso, who they tried to unsuccessfully steal away last summer. However, this seems unlikely.

Manchester United

Manchester United are proving to be far busier than their neighbours, with all focus on making a real splash in this winter's transfer window.

Manager Marc Skinner has made it clear throughout this period that a top-three position behind Arsenal and Chelsea is a must for his side, and is sensibly looking for additions to make that happen.

For starters, a full-back seems to be high on the list, which United may be scouting out in the US market. In return, they are rumoured to be willing to listen to offers for Lucy Staniforth.

Staniforth was signed from Birmingham City back in 2020, but didn't start for almost eight months due to knee and hamstring complications. Though she has clearly been an asset to the team, her track record with injuries has led Skinner to look for a replacement.

Chelsea

Chelsea have let England go to Tottenham, but are still yet to make any acquisitions of their own after a busy summer, packed with new signings. Eve Perisset, Kadeisha Buchanan, Lucy Watson, Katerina Svitkova, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Jelena Cankovic all joining the club.

The only player they didn't get - and perhaps the one that stung the most - is Paris Saint-Germain's Grace Geyoro.

Chelsea seemed almost all too sure that they would snap up the midfielder in the aftermath of Euro 2022, offering a world-record fee of £425,000 that the French side rejected. Emma Hayes' side were then unable to secure any of their back-up options Kiera Walsh or Amandine Henry.

Instead, they have played this season without a recognisable number eight, trialling a variety of players in different combinations. The recent double pivot of Erin Cuthbert and Sophie Ingle seems to be sticking the most.

If Chelsea are to direct their interest to anyone, it will be trying to prise Geyoro from PSG, though they will have to top their previous fee, which may be a tall order.

Contract updates

Image: Beth Mead has penned a new contract with Arsenal

Aside from the transfer news, there are a fair amount of contract updates to be reminded of.

Manchester United have several key players close to expiry, including England international Alessia Russo - who rejected an offer to extend in July - and full-back Ona Batlle.

Over at Arsenal, Mana Iwabuchi will most likely decline a contract extension too, with the 29-year-old keen for game time. Instead, the Gunners will bask in the joy of Beth Mead's new contract while the England star recovers from her injury.

"I'm so happy to have signed a new deal with Arsenal," said Mead. "This club is home for me - I've grown so much here as a player and a person and I know we can achieve so much more together in the years to come".

Bringing up the rear is Chelsea's Sophie Ingle, who signed a new deal with the club at the end of December. It's clear that she remains a pivotal cog in Hayes' midfield plans this season, and has as such, deserved it. She only knew that she had to 'get the deal done' when the call came in from her agent.

"It was nice that the club wanted to keep me on for another two years," she said. 'I'm really excited and looking forward to the next two years."

