Women's Super League title race: Everything you need to know about the run-in as Chelsea, Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal go for glory

Three teams - Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal - are after a domestic double, while Manchester City remain in with a chance of Women's Super League glory.

In a topsy-turvy campaign, four of the country's biggest clubs still hold a strong chance of lifting the WSL title on May 27, with nine points separating the quartet.

Add in title showdowns between the four teams and the impact of the FA Cup - plus a close race in the goal-difference tallies - and every single point, goal and result is going to count in the final month of the season, with Arsenal back on Sky Sports on Wednesday as they take on Brighton.

So which team has the best chance of fending off challengers and fighting their way to the top prize?

Position: 1st

Played: 20

Points: 50

GD: +42

Remaining WSL fixtures: Man City (H) - May 21, Liverpool (A) - May 27

Man Utd continue to maintain their lead at the top of the WSL, with a convincing 3-0 win against Tottenham on Sunday following on from a last-gasp 3-2 win against Aston Villa.

Marc Skinner's side are the league's top goalscorers (53) and have also conceded the joint-fewest (11). That means they are also in the best possible position in terms of goal difference.

What is particularly noticeable is the way United spread their goals around their attack. If it is not Alessia Russo on the scoresheet, then it is Leah Galton. Or Ella Toone. Or super-sub Lucia Garcia.

United's only other concern is an FA Cup final against holders Chelsea on May 14. The Blues are also a major problem for United in the WSL with Emma Hayes' side closing the gap to four points, but crucially with two games in hand.

How United's season concludes - with or without silverware - may well have an impact on whether top-scorer Russo, the subject of a world-record bid from Arsenal in January, stays at Old Trafford this summer.

The England forward's contract expires in July, but could a WSL winner's medal and the chance to represent Manchester United in their first Champions League campaign boost the club's position at the negotiating table?

Position: 2nd

Played: 18

Points: 46

GD: +36

Remaining fixtures: Leicester (H) - May 10, West Ham (A) - May 17*, Arsenal (H) - May 21, Reading (A) - May 27

*live on Sky Sports

We are now at the business end of the season and this is Chelsea's league to lose.

The fixture list is in their favour and a domestic double is still very much on the cards. As well as their two games in hand on both Manchester rivals, Emma Hayes' Blues have already played the majority of the competing field - only a showdown with Arsenal remains, with three of their four remaining fixtures against non-title chasing competitors.

No game is a gimme. But once Chelsea get going, there is very little that can stop them. Just ask Everton, who were on the end of a 7-0 thrashing by the Blues on Sunday, with Hayes team scoring five goals in the first half - accounting for all of their shots on target in the opening 45 minutes.

Chelsea are not without their struggles; injuries have blighted Hayes' selections in recent weeks.

There continues to be concern over centre-back Millie Bright's fitness - with the defender nursing a troublesome knee - while Fran Kirby is out for the rest of the season and will miss the summer World Cup. A timely boost has, however, seen Pernille Harder return to action in recent weeks after a lengthy hamstring lay-off, scoring twice against Everton.

However, Sam Kerr was taken off with a knock to her ankle at Kingsmeadow on Sunday, with all eyes on her fitness heading into the weekend's FA Cup final.

Will such a toiling schedule prove to be Chelsea's downfall as they pursue a fourth consecutive league title? Or will the holders, as they so often do, reign supreme?

Position: 3rd

Played: 20

Points: 44

GD: +25

Remaining WSL fixtures: Man Utd (A) - May 21, Everton (H) - May 27

Manchester City had worked hard to be included once again in the WSL title conversation - but a damaging 2-1 defeat to Liverpool could see their dreams all but over for another season.

Their focus may now be on finishing in the top three and securing Champions League football, although with Arsenal also having two games in hand, the situation appears to be out of their control.

City must face current leaders Manchester United in a key derby showdown in two weeks, before finishing against an impressive Everton on the final day.

City's campaign has been one of revival and resurgence since losing their opening two games of the season, spearheaded by WSL top scorer Khadija Shaw who has found the net 18 times, but even that has not been enough to fire them out in front.

Perhaps this heated title race may be asking too much of Taylor's new-look side this term, after going through a significant overhaul in the summer months, but they must not be discounted entirely.

Position: 4th

Played: 18

Points: 41

GD: +30

Remaining fixtures: Brighton (A) - May 10*, Everton (A) - May 17*, Chelsea (A) - May 21, Aston Villa (H) - May 27

* Live on Sky Sports

Title credentials are built on the promise that key players stay fit and firing. Arsenal have not been so lucky.

In truth, they have been on the back foot since season-ending knee injuries to star forwards Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead around Christmas, which threatened to derail their campaign before it had even reached its midway point.

Now, captain Kim Little is out for the rest of the campaign, compounded by another notable absentee - England captain Leah Williamson, who suffered the same fate as both Miedema and Mead not long ago. Rotten luck for a player at the peak of her powers. To add to their injury problems defender Laura Wienroither became their fourth player to suffer an ACL rupture this season in midweek.

Victories over Tottenham and Man City threatened a late title race revival but a 1-0 loss last month to Man Utd rather scuppered plans.

Throw in a heartbreaking Champions League semi-final defeat to Wolfsburg and Jonas Eidevall's side must now summon all the drive and spirit they possess to put setbacks to one side to keep their faint title hopes alive.

They bounced back from the aforementioned loss in Europe to move to within six points of current leaders Manchester United with a 1-0 win over Leicester, but though they still retain a game in hand, there is no room for error from here.

