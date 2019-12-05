EFL to meet Macclesfield players over planned weekend strike

The EFL will meet Macclesfield players ahead of the weekend

The EFL is to meet with Macclesfield players to talk through the situation at the club over whether the Sky Bet League Two match against Crewe and potentially other fixtures can go ahead.

Last month, the club were charged with misconduct by the EFL over their failure to pay players.

The first team had followed through on a strike threat during November, forcing Macclesfield to field youth-team players in an FA Cup tie against Kingstonian, which they lost 4-0.

A joint statement issued on behalf of Macclesfield players and staff said the Crewe game would not be going ahead as scheduled, and the EFL have now said they will meet those at the club to discuss the issue.

2:16 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two fixture between Macclesfield and Bradford. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two fixture between Macclesfield and Bradford.

"The EFL will meet the players of Macclesfield Town to discuss the current situation at the club, amid ongoing concern of the impact of late payments of wages on the health and wellbeing of those involved and their willingness to fulfil the club's scheduled League Two fixture against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday, December 7 and potentially other fixtures moving forward," a statement from the EFL on Thursday afternoon read.

"The EFL notes today's latest statement from the players at the club alongside the recent comments made by the majority shareholder Mr Alkadhi, and it is clear there are challenges to be overcome.

"The League has significant sympathy for the players and employees, who continue to feel the substantial impact of the continued financial challenges."

Sky Sports News understands Macclesfield players told owner Amar Alkadhi earlier this week they would not play on Saturday if the wages remained unpaid at 6pm on Monday evening, and non-fulfilment of the fixture would trigger another disciplinary breach for the club.

Macclesfield face another disciplinary breach if they fail to play Crewe on Saturday

On Wednesday, at a hearing in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court in London, a judge heard former Macclesfield manager Sol Campbell wants the club to be wound up because debts have not been paid.

The case was adjourned for two weeks, with Judge Addy saying if "banking transaction problems" continued she wanted them to be explained in detail in writing.

Macclesfield have become the latest EFL club to experience financial difficulties, with Bury being expelled from the league in August and Bolton only surviving thanks to a last-ditch takeover.

The EFL statement added: "The EFL also notes the adjournment decision taken by the High Court on Wednesday in respect of the HMRC winding-up order served against Macclesfield Town.

Former Macclesfield manager Sol Campbell wants the club to be wound up because of unpaid debts

"Since first being alerted to the financial challenges faced by the club, the EFL has worked tirelessly in an attempt to source an appropriate resolution, utilising central payments to ensure players and staff were paid whilst the owner has looked to find a sustainable longer-term solution to the ongoing issues.

"It remains the club's obligation to find a way to deliver on the commitments it has made both in private and public to the current issues being faced."

The EFL added all available support would continue to be provided and that it "fully understands the reasons for the position adopted by the players and their current concerns".

However, the governing body said it must also "ensure the integrity of the League is maintained".

Thursday's statement concluded: "Therefore, the club will be subject to a further misconduct charge under Regulation 31.2 for non-fulfilment of fixtures if Saturday's match does not take place as scheduled."