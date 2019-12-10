Macclesfield Town: Businessman Joe Sealey agrees deal in principle to buy League Two club

2:31 Macclesfield's prospective new owner Joe Sealey says he is hopeful the takeover of the club can be completed within a week Macclesfield's prospective new owner Joe Sealey says he is hopeful the takeover of the club can be completed within a week

Businessman Joe Sealey has agreed a deal in principle to buy troubled club Macclesfield Town.

The Sky Bet League Two club had a winding-up order adjourned earlier this month with former manager Sol Campbell and HMRC owed outstanding money.

Macclesfield players went on strike last week which led to the cancellation of their league match against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

However, it appears Sealey is going through the proof of funds process and hopes a deal can be completed as quickly as possible.

Macclesfield are due to face Walsall at the Banks's Stadium on Saturday and the Saddlers expect the fixture to go ahead as planned.

A club statement read: "Following a number of queries regarding Saturday's scheduled home fixture with Macclesfield Town, the club can confirm that we have spoken with the EFL and the message is that the game is going ahead.

"As such, all planning and preparation will continue as normal."