Macclesfield's game at Walsall to go ahead on Saturday

Macclesfield's League Two fixture at Walsall on Saturday will go ahead, the EFL has confirmed.

The club's players went on strike last week which led to the cancellation of their league match against Crewe Alexandra last Saturday.

But the EFL has "ensured outstanding payments owed to players have now been paid" and that Macclesfield are in a position to fulfil the fixture.

The statement said: "The EFL remain in dialogue with the club over the wider challenges currently faced by the ownership and will continue to offer whatever practical assistance is available in accordance with its regulations.

"Further to the charges issued in respect of regulation breaches for late payment of wages and non-fulfilment of last weekend's game against Crewe Alexandra, the club will face an Independent Disciplinary Commission later this month."

On Tuesday, businessman Joe Sealey agreed a deal in principle to buy Macclesfield.

The Sky Bet League Two club had a winding-up order adjourned earlier this month with former manager Sol Campbell and HMRC owed outstanding money.