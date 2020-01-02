Macclesfield confirm head coach Daryl McMahon has resigned

Daryl McMahon has quit his role as Macclesfield head coach

Daryl McMahon has resigned as Macclesfield Town head coach after just 25 games in charge.

The League Two strugglers won just four matches during McMahon's tenure.

It is understood that the former Ebbsfleet United manager is frustrated by the lack of resources at the club.

1:47 Highlights of Macclesfield's 2-2 draw at Port Vale on New Year's Day Highlights of Macclesfield's 2-2 draw at Port Vale on New Year's Day

A club statement "regretfully" confirmed the departure of McMahon and his assistant head coach Steve Gritt.

Macclesfield also revealed they will be consulting their legal team over the resignations.

McMahon's predecessor Sol Campbell left by mutual consent in August after eight months in charge.

The Silkmen are 22nd in the table after their 2-2 draw at Port Vale on New Year's Day, three points above the relegation zone.

In December, Town were deducted six points by the EFL following a number of regulation breaches.