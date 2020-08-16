EFL rejects Macclesfield request to stop their relegation to National League

The EFL has rejected Macclesfield's request to invoke a regulation that would halt their relegation into non-league football.

The EFL was asked to exercise its power to keep the Silkmen in the EFL due to no start date yet being set for the next National League season.

Via article 7.7A, the EFL can reprieve a relegated club "where the National League is unable to guarantee to the board's satisfaction that competitive fixtures will commence within a reasonable period of time".

The Cheshire club said on Sunday: "As part of the club's ongoing fight to retain our EFL status, we advised yesterday that one element of concern to us is the fact that there appears to be no guarantee of when the 2020/21 National League season will commence."

However, the EFL board announced on Monday it is satisfied that competitive fixtures in the National League will commence within a reasonable period of time (October 3), and that Macclesfield's relegation will therefore stand.

An EFL statement read: "The National League informed its Clubs on 27 July 2020 of its intention to commence season 2020/21 on 3 October 2020 and has provided the EFL with further information alongside confirming the details relating to how it intends to do so in compliance with all relevant government guidance.

"Having considered written submissions from the club, the communication received from the National League, the fact that fixtures in League One and League Two are scheduled to commence on 12 September 2020 and all other relevant matters, the board is satisfied that competitive fixtures in the National League will commence within a reasonable period of time and that it should not utilise its power to reprieve.

"As a result, Macclesfield Town, the 24th-placed team in League Two, are relegated from the EFL and will play in the National League in Season 2020/21."

Macclesfield finished bottom of the curtailed League Two season after an independent arbitration panel decision saw them handed a six-point deduction, following a chaotic season of missed payments to staff and players.