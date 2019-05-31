How to watch Nations League goals on the move with Sky Sports

0:30 Sky Sports is the only place to watch the UEFA Nations League, including England's semi-final against the Netherlands Sky Sports is the only place to watch the UEFA Nations League, including England's semi-final against the Netherlands

Whether you're in front of the TV or out and about, you'll be able to watch all the goals scored in the Nations League finals as they go in with Sky Sports.

Portugal and Switzerland get the action under way on Wednesday June 5, before England face the Netherlands in the other semi-final 24 hours later.

The final and a third-place play-off will take place on Sunday June 9, with the champions lifting the inaugural Nations League trophy.

Netherlands vs England Live on

You can watch every minute of those four games live on Sky Sports Football on your TV or via the Sky Sports App, skysports.com or by buying a NOW TV pass for as little as £5.99 a month.

But we'll also show in-game goals in our live blogs on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app and bring you highlights shortly after the final whistle - with no need to sign in - so you won't miss a goal.

Follow all the news from the Nations League here