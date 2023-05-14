Roy Keane: Jordan Pickford is not a top goalkeeper | Pep Guardiola: Yerry Mina behaviour ‘not necessary’

Roy Keane criticised Jordan Pickford's performance in Everton's 3-0 defeat against Manchester City, calling him "not a top goalkeeper".

Ilkay Gundogan starred again for City, with two goals and an assist from the German helping his side to victory at Everton.

City now effectively need just five points from their final three league games to clinch a fifth title in six seasons, given their much better goal difference over Arsenal.

Keane was particularly irked by Pickford's goalkeeping for Gundogan's second goal from a free-kick.

Keane said: "Pickford for the goal, my goodness. He looks so small in there. There is no spring, he's not anticipating. Micah (Richards) said he's a top goalkeeper, he's not."

Image: Jordan Pickford gets nowhere near Erling Haaland's goal

Image: Ilkay Gundogan beats Jordan Pickford from a 20-yard free-kick

Pep: Mina behaviour not necessary

Pep Guardiola, when congratulating his players at full-time, stopped for some words with Everton defender Yerry Mina, who had a physical battle with Erling Haaland throughout the game.

Without revealing much detail, Guardiola was clearly unhappy with Mina's behaviour

He told Sky Sports: "It's not necessary what he does. He knows exactly what he has done. He's a good player but it's not necessary - and for what? To win the game?"

On the performance and where the result leaves City in the title race, Guardiola said: "Really good from the first minute. I was really impressed with how Everton defended and played in transitions against Brighton but we did really well. Every time we win a game we are closer but Brighton, Brentford and Chelsea are really tough games. It's step by step.

"We've done our duty by beating them at the Etihad. Both teams have had an exceptional season. It was good to win between the Real Madrid games. Now we know two wins from the last three games will be enough."

Dyche: Calvert-Lewin had a tight groin

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin lasted just 45 minutes against Man City

Everton, who have two games to save their season against Wolves and Bournemouth, are sweating on the fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin after he was taken off at half-time by boss Sean Dyche.

Dyche confirmed it was an injury issue and said: "Dom had a tight groin and because of his history we had to get him off. We'll have to wait and see but the hope is he came off before damage was done."

Man City's remaining fixtures

May 17: Real Madrid (H) - Champions League

May 21: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4pm, live on Sky Sports

May 24: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

June 3: Manchester United (N) - FA Cup final, kick-off 3pm