Sky Sports Fanzone - FAQs

What is Sky Sports Fanzone?

It's a new web destination accessed via the Sky Sports app and skysports.com, full of fun new footy features to help recreate all the atmosphere and the action of a Premier League game at home. Log in online, on your mobile, tablet, laptop or computer to watch with family and friends, choose your team's chants, share your views in live polls, and catch all the match highlights while you watch.

Sky Sports Fanzone is a companion to the game when you watch on your TV.

Who can use Sky Sports Fanzone?

If you're a Sky customer with a Sky Sports subscription, the Sky Sports Fanzone is all yours. If you invite someone who has Sky Sports with another provider to your Fanzone, their live stream may be out of sync with yours.

When can I use Sky Sports Fanzone?

Sky Sports Fanzone is available for select Premier League games that have an interactive Watch Along option. Check out the Sky Sports app or skysports.com to see upcoming matches compatible with Sky Sports Fanzone.

How do I create my Fanzone?

Open up the Sky Sports app or go to skysports.com 15 minutes before live kick-off. Sign in, click Sky Sports Fanzone then click Create You Fanzone, and invite family and friends you want to watch with.

How do I invite people to my Fanzone?

Once in your Fanzone, you'll see an invite icon which creates a link and code that are unique to your room - copy and share them with up to five other people. Please don't share on social media in case someone unwanted tries to join your Fanzone!

How many people can I invite to my Fanzone?

Each Fanzone holds a maximum of six people, including the person who creates it.

How do I join a Fanzone?

If you get a Fanzone link, copy and paste it into your web browser to join the Fanzone.

Can I set any preferences in Fanzone?

By default, a random username is assigned to you. You can change your username to something else. If you tell us the Premier League team you support, it will help us personalise the experience for you. Cookies will allow the website to remember these details, so you can get started quicker, the next time you enter Fanzone. See Sky's Privacy and Cookies Notice for information on what Sky use cookies for and how you can control them.

Can I invite someone new to a Fanzone once it's started?

Yes. You can invite people to your Fanzone at any time, but you can only have up to six people at once.

Can someone come back to the Fanzone after they leave?

Yes. They can use the same link they entered your Fanzone with, but you can only have up to six people at once.

How long is the Fanzone?

Sky Sports Fanzone opens 15 minutes before live kick-off. If you use video call, this will close 15 minutes after the match ends, but you can keep the conversation going via text chat. The Fanzone session will stay open until it's closed by Sky.

Can I invite people outside of the UK and Ireland to a Fanzone?

No. You can only invite people in the UK and Ireland to a Fanzone.

Why do I need to allow Sky Sports Fanzone access to my camera and microphone?

Sky Sports Fanzone includes video calling with your family and friends. If you don't allow Sky Sports Fanzone access to your camera and microphone, they won't be able to see or hear you.

What devices can I use for Sky Sports Fanzone and what are the browser requirements?

You can get into the Sky Sports Fanzone online, on your mobile, tablet, laptop or computer. Supported browsers below:

Android

Chrome 64

iOS

Firefox 75

Safari 12

macOS

Chrome 64

Firefox 75

Safari 12

Windows

Chrome 64

Firefox 75

What are the minimum connectivity requirements?

A minimum continuous bandwidth of 1 Mbps upload / 3 Mbps Download is recommended for Wi-Fi connectivity. Video call quality can vary depending on the strength of Wi-Fi bandwidth available. Please note if you use your mobile data, network operator charges will apply.

Is it safe to use Sky Sports Fanzone?

Yes. All audio and video content is encrypted, safeguarding the confidentiality of your Fanzone. We do not store any of the content of calls. You can safeguard your Fanzone experience by only sharing your Fanzone link with the people you want to invite. Don't share it with strangers or put it on social media. And never share anyone's private information without their permission. All users (Sky Sports customers) must be over 18 years old. If you do experience any unacceptable behaviour in your Fanzone, we recommend you leave the room. If you wish to report any issues, please email apps@sky.uk.

Sky Sports Fanzone Terms and Conditions

The skysports.com / Sky Sports App terms and conditions apply to Sky Sports Fanzone and all activities you, and anyone you allow to join a Fanzone, undertake whilst using this service. You are responsible for the behaviour of everyone you allow to join a Fanzone.

Additional Terms: