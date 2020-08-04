Rangers sign Kemar Roofe from Anderlecht and Cedric Itten from St Gallen

1:30 Rangers' new signing Kemar Roofe scored 15 goals in his final season with Leeds United back in 2018/19, we take a look at some of his best and most important strikes from his spell in the Championship. Rangers' new signing Kemar Roofe scored 15 goals in his final season with Leeds United back in 2018/19, we take a look at some of his best and most important strikes from his spell in the Championship.

Rangers have completed the signings of former Leeds striker Kemar Roofe from Anderlecht and Cedric Itten from St Gallen.

Roofe has signed a four-year deal at Ibrox following his departure from Vincent Kompany's side after just one season.

The 27-year-old, a summer signing from Leeds in 2019, scored six goals in 13 games in the Belgian Pro League after netting 30 goals in 111 Championship games.

Rangers have also confirmed the signing of Switzerland international striker Itten for £2.7m from St Gallen.

Itten, who has also signed a four-year contract, scored 19 goals in the Swiss Super League last season and was among Brentford's striker targets in the January transfer window.

St Gallen are on the verge of signing Hibernian's forward Florian Kamberi for £150,000 to replace Itten.

Steven Gerrard adds the pair to his striking options with the future of Alfredo Morelos uncertain.

Ligue 1 side Lille are believed to be the front-runners for the Colombian's signature, but Gerrard insists players will only be allowed to leave the club if the move is right for all parties and they meet the club's valuations.

Analysis: Roofe & Itten in, Morelos out?

Sky Sports reporter Charles Paterson:

"Roofe was a standout for Leeds United for a few seasons in the Championship. He scored six goals last season for Anderlecht in Belgium but the 27-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Ibrox. That's a big statement of intent from Rangers at the start of the new Scottish Premiership season.

"For Steven Gerrard, it will be a welcome addition as he's made no secret of his desire to bring in more bodies to help his squad challenge Celtic. Jermain Defoe is currently out injured so he gives them another striking option.

"The Alfredo Morelos situation has been rumbling on for so long, it's an interesting scenario. Gerrard is getting sick of being asked about it and he cut short a question about Morelos' future at the weekend.

"We know that Morelos has agreed personal terms with Lille, but the two clubs were some way apart on a fee - Rangers are looking for in excess of £15m. We've been told that Lille have returned with a fresh offer that includes increased incentives.

"Rangers sources are telling me that no fresh offer is on the table, and that there are no negotiations currently under way, but certainly the way in which Gerrard's rhetoric around Morelos has changed in recent weeks would seem to suggest he is now open to the prospect of the player leaving the club.

"As it stands the Colombian is due to fly to Germany tomorrow for the Europa League last-16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen."

Should Rangers cash in on Morelos?

Rangers should only retain Alfredo Morelos for the new Scottish Premiership season if he is totally committed to the club, according to former Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher.

Morelos was trusted to start the Scottish Premiership season opener against Aberdeen despite the Colombian's rumoured interest in a move to Lille and he played a big part in Rangers' win, picking up an assist when he slotted through Ryan Kent for the winner.

Sky Sports pundit Fletcher said: "I think when a player has potentially agreed terms with another club, you don't want to dim the value of your player.

"If Morelos is motivated and wants to be with Rangers then he'll be great for the season, but if he's not, and he is disinterested and he is carrying a bit of weight, then Rangers are better cashing in on him and bringing in two or three replacements with the money that they get."

