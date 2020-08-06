Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the second round of the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season.

2:59 Highlights from the SPFL match between Celtic and Hamilton. Highlights from the SPFL match between Celtic and Hamilton.

Hamilton team news: Hamilton midfielder Ronan Hughes is out for the foreseeable (hamsring), while Charlie Trafford and Ciaran McKenna will hope to feature after coming off the bench last time out.

Ross County team news: Ross County could opt to retain the same starting lineup from the 1-0 win over Motherwell, with no new injury concerns.

Key stat: Since earning promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2014, Hamilton have only lost one of their eight home meetings with Ross County in the competition (W4 D3), a 1-3 reverse in December 2015 under Martin Canning.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-0

2:38 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Livingston. Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Livingston.

Livingston team news: Alan Lithgow is Livingston's only long-term absentee after undergoing hip surgery

Hibernian team news: Hibs will likely have a near-full squad to choose from for the trip; Sean Mackie is still working on a return to full fitness (foot injury), and Ryan Porteous should be available following his ankle knock.

Key stat: Livingston remained unbeaten in their last eight Scottish Premiership games of 2019-20 on home soil (W6 D2), keeping six clean sheets in the process.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-3

2:56 Highlights from the SPFL match between Ross County and Motherwell. Highlights from the SPFL match between Ross County and Motherwell.

Motherwell team news: Motherwell left-back Nathan McGinley faces four to six weeks out of action with a groin injury, while midfielder Liam Donnelly is touch and go for Dundee United's visit to Fir Park.

Long-term absentees Jake Carroll and Charles Dunne - both left-sided defenders - remain out.

Dundee United team news: Former Blackpool central defender Ryan Edwards could make his debut for the visitors after signing in midweek.

Winger Paul McMullan remains out after having a hernia operation during the summer.

But otherwise manager Micky Mellon will be at full strength.

Key stat: This will be the first league meeting between Motherwell and Dundee United since March 2016; the Steelmen have won five of their last seven league games against promoted sides (D1 L1).

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

2:59 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers. Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers.

Rangers team news: TBC

St Mirren team news: TBC

Key stat: Rangers have won each of their last six top-flight meetings with St. Mirren, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last five.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 3-0

Kilmarnock team news: Former Aberdeen back-up Danny Rogers will start in goal for Celtic's trip to Ayrshire on Sunday after on-loan goalkeeper Jake Eastwood was ruled out for up to three months with a thigh injury sustained against Hibernian at Easter Road on the opening weekend of the season.

Meanwhile, Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer could also hand former Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona a first appearance in blue and white against Neil Lennon's team.

Celtic team news: Left-back Greg Taylor picked up an ankle knock but should be fine for Rugby Park. Striker Leigh Griffiths is unavailable with a calf strain while winger Mikey Johnston is still waiting on surgery to resolve a calf complaint.

2:59 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Kilmarnock. Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Kilmarnock.

Key stat: Kilmarnock have won just one of their last 13 home top-flight matches in the month of August (D4 L8) and remain winless in such encounters since a 2-0 victory against St. Johnstone in 2018 (P3 W0 D1 L2 since).

How to follow: Watch Kilmarnock vs Celtic live on Sky Sports Football from 3.30pm and Main Event from 4pm; Kick-off 4.30pm. Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Live on

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-3