Serbia vs Scotland: Andy Walker says Scotland should be confident

It's undoubtedly the biggest game in a generation and the prospect of Scotland finally making it to a major European finals is within reach.

But just what are our chances against Serbia in Belgrade on Thursday night in the Euro 2020 play-off final?

Like us, Serbia have a history of failing in big games but they're favourites for this one given their excellent performance in seeing off Norway in Oslo 2-1 after extra time in their Nations League semi-final win with goals from the hugely talented Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio.

As well as Luka Milivojevic of Crystal Palace and Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham, Serbia have plenty of talented players plying their trade all over Europe - Italy in particular - and there has been some confusion over Covid-19 related issues with doubts surrounding a number of players.

But it has already been confirmed that just two players will be missing from the squad, Sassuolo's Filip Djuricic and Werder Bremen's Milos Veljkovic.

All of us in Scotland recognise that Serbia have players playing for Inter Milan, Fiorentina, Lazio and Torino but we shouldn't underestimate the quality in our squad. When Steve Clarke can call upon players from Liverpool, Manchester Utd, Arsenal and Aston Villa as well as a couple from Celtic and Rangers, then no wonder he can be confident of a good performance.

Admittedly, the 120 minutes we needed to get past Israel at Hampden in our semi-final was turgid and uninspiring but we made it thanks to all five nominated players scoring pressure penalties and as Clarke keeps telling us, we are now unbeaten in eight internationals.

All being well, we should have a strong starting XI.

3:20 Ally McCoist thinks the underdog factor can work in Scotland's favour ahead of Thursday's clash away to Serbia - a game he's calling the biggest in 20 years.

Despite his howler at the weekend for Derby County against Barnsley, David Marshall has been excellent in goal over the last number of games. It's good to see Craig Gordon back in the squad but Marshall is a certain starter.

It looks likely Clarke will opt for the three central defenders again. With Scott McKenna, Declan Gallagher, Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney, Andrew Considine and Liam Cooper to choose from, it does give the manager food for thought.

I have to say, McTominay looked completely out of place on the right of three central defenders when he played there against Czech Republic in September but he has improved.

He doesn't play there regularly for United but Clarke trusts him and he does have big-game experience.

Given the experience Tierney has of playing on the left of a three for Arsenal and the knowledge he has of playing Champions League football with Celtic, he should also start.

That leaves Declan Gallagher and Scott McKenna fighting for the middle spot and I think Clarke will take into account Gallagher's recent level of performance for Scotland and keep the Motherwell man in his starting eleven.

Stephen O'Donnell and Andy Robertson are sure to get the nod as our wing backs. At times we will have to recognise the quality of the opposition and be cautious in our approach, playing with five at the back for some spells can offer us security.

2:38 Despite the travel restriction, Scotland do have a fan out in Serbia for their huge Euro play-off decider. Luke Shanley caught up with Lewis MacDonald who lives in Belgrade.

Given the nature of our opponents, our midfield three also has to have an element of caution about it and I think Clarke will go for Ryan Jack, Calum McGregor and John McGinn.

Jack has been in terrific form for Steven Gerrard's Rangers side and there are few better than McGregor at keeping the ball in tight situations. As always, McGinn will provide an energy and more importantly a goal threat from the middle of the park that has served us well.

Ryan Christie has rarely let anyone down for club or country and I think the Celtic man will get the nod over Southampton's Stuart Armstrong as the man most likely to get up in support of Lyndon Dykes.

Dykes has exceeded all our expectations as our main striker. He always looked a handful with Livingston and surprisingly, none of the bigger clubs in Scotland took a chance on him.

Image: Lyndon Dykes has impressed playing for Scotland

Mark Warburton at QPR has a very mobile, hard-working striker who's very much a team player. Dykes - who could have chosen to play for Australia - has become a popular member of the squad.

Not since 1998 have we qualified for a major tournament. Clarke and his men can put a smile on the faces of a nation if we can overcome Serbia in Belgrade.

This is our time!