Scottish Premiership match preview, team news

Team news, stats and predictions for the midweek Scottish Premiership clashes as Hibs host St Johnstone on Tuesday and Hamilton entertain Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Hibs team news: Kyle Magennis will still not be fit to return for Hibs, but may return to action before the end of the month, but Christian Doidge should be able to play after missing the draw with Celtic due to a rolled ankle.

St Johnstone team news: With no new injury worries, Callum Davidson may again resist the urge to make changes, having kept the same starting line-up for Saturday's draw with Motherwell.

Key stat: Hibernian have won both of their last two league games against St. Johnstone; they last beat them three times in a row in the top-flight back in September 2009.

How to follow: Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Hamilton team news: Hamilton will be without David Templeton and Charlie Trafford due to a groin injury and broken ankle respectively, while teenage midfielder Reegan Mimnaugh could make a fifth league start of the season in midfield.

Aberdeen team news: Groin injuries will keep both Dylan McGeough and Jonny Hayes out for Aberdeen, with Marley Watkins also still suffering from his hamstring problem.

Key stat: Hamilton have lost seven of their last eight league games against Aberdeen, winning the other 2-0 at Pittodrie in February 2019.

How to follow: Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.