Celtic vs Rangers: Old Firm match in March to be shown live on Sky Sports

The next Old Firm match between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership will be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday, March 21; kick-off 12pm.

Sky Sports - the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership - has announced another live game to be shown in March and they do not come bigger than the Old Firm.

Rangers are currently 23 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, with Celtic's attempt to win a 10th title in a row becoming increasingly difficult. They have 52 points in second place with two games in hand.

2:55 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership game between Rangers and Celtic in January

Steven Gerrard's Rangers have won both fixtures already played this season - the last on January 2 - with Celtic yet to score in either Old Firm match.

Their clash at Celtic Park next month will be shown live on Sky Sports, adding to the fixtures already announced for February and March.

1:47 Rangers could win the Premiership title at Celtic live on Sky on March 21, Kris Boyd and Andy Walker discuss

Confirmed Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports

Sun Feb 7: Hamilton vs Rangers, Kick-off 12pm

Sun Feb 14: St Johnstone vs Celtic, Kick-off 12pm

Wed Mar 3: Livingston vs Rangers, Kick-off 6pm (rescheduled from February 28)

0:44 Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds says the club would love to seal their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years with a win at rivals Celtic

Sun Mar 7: Dundee United vs Celtic, Kick-off 12pm

Sun March 21: Celtic vs Rangers, Kick-off 12pm

Fans of Scottish football can now catch up on all the latest news and talking points via our weekly podcast featuring analysis from Kris Boyd and Andy Walker.