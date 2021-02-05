Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the weekend's Scottish Premiership action, with Rangers' trip to Hamilton live on Sky Sports.

Team news: Ryan Christie is a big doubt for Celtic's home Scottish Premiership game against Motherwell on Saturday.

The attacker rolled his ankle in the 4-0 win over Kilmarnock on Tuesday night.

Defender Christopher Jullien is out long-term with a knee injury and winger James Forrest is working his way back from ankle surgery.

Defender Nathan McGinley will miss Motherwell's trip to Celtic Park after taking a kick to the face in the 2-1 Premiership win against Dundee United in midweek.

Steven Lawless (knee) and Declan Gallagher (muscle) are still out, while Liam Grimshaw and Mark O'Hara (both illness) are touch and go.

Long-term absentees Trevor Carson, Liam Donnelly, Charles Dunne and Scott Fox (all knee) remain out.

Key stat: Celtic have won just one of their last four home league games (D2 L1), while they could lose back-to-back home league fixtures for the first time since May 2004 under Martin O'Neill.

Key stat: Celtic have won just one of their last four home league games (D2 L1), while they could lose back-to-back home league fixtures for the first time since May 2004 under Martin O'Neill.

Team news: Joe Newell remains Hibernian's only absentee as they gear up to face Aberdeen on Saturday.

The midfielder has been missing with an ankle knock and is still not ready for a return.

Otherwise boss Jack Ross has a fully-fit squad to face the Dons at Easter Road.

Aberdeen will be without Ryan Hedges, who needs surgery on a pectoral injury and has been ruled out for the season.

Ash Taylor has a thigh strain which he picked up in the midweek defeat to Livingston.

New signing Florian Kamberi, who used to play for Hibs, is unavailable as he is yet to arrive in the country.

Key stat: Aberdeen have won just one of their last seven league matches (D3 L3). Indeed, away from home they have enjoyed just one win in their last nine in the Scottish Premiership (D6 L2).

Key stat: Aberdeen have won just one of their last seven league matches (D3 L3). Indeed, away from home they have enjoyed just one win in their last nine in the Scottish Premiership (D6 L2).

Team news: Craig Sibbald is unlikely to feature in Livingston's home match against St Johnstone on Saturday.

The midfielder rolled his ankle in the warm-up before the midweek win at Aberdeen and had to withdraw.

Defender Jon Guthrie hopes to recover from a knock while Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) are long-term absentees.

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson is a major doubt after being injured against Rangers in midweek.

Manager Callum Davidson expressed fears for the veteran's chances of facing Livi in the Betfred Cup final later this month.

Loan winger Glenn Middleton returns after sitting out the Ibrox trip against his parent club.

Key stat: Livingston has won 27 points in David Martindale's first 11 league games in charge (P11 W8 D3), the most for any Livingston managers in their first 11 games.

Key stat: Livingston has won 27 points in David Martindale's first 11 league games in charge (P11 W8 D3), the most for any Livingston managers in their first 11 games.

Team news: Iain Vigurs will be missing for Ross County as they host Dundee United.

The Staggies skipper had to be replaced midway through Wednesday's crucial win over Hamilton after injuring his ankle.

Otherwise boss John Hughes has a full-strength squad to work with.

Meanwhile, Mark Connolly was absent for Dundee United in their midweek clash with Motherwell.

Manager Micky Mellon had earlier revealed one player would not make the Fir Park trip for personal reasons.

Logan Chalmers (ankle) remains sidelined.

Key stat: Dundee United have conceded seven goals via corner this season, only Ross County (11) have conceded more from the situation.

Key stat: Dundee United have conceded seven goals via corner this season, only Ross County (11) have conceded more from the situation.

Team news: St Mirren striker Kristian Dennis will miss the visit of Kilmarnock with an Achilles problem.

Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick also drops out through suspension following his red card against Hibernian.

Attacker Collin Quaner faces another week out with a knee injury.

Kilmarnock new boys Brandon Pierrick and Zech Medley will be hoping to feature against St Mirren.

Forward Pierrick, who signed on loan from Crystal Palace, came on as a substitute against Celtic in midweek while Arsenal defender Medley only made the bench.

Stuart Findlay, Kirk Broadfoot, Greg Kiltie, Calum Waters and Youssouf Mulumbu are all missing for various reasons and at various stages of their recovery.

Key stat: Kilmarnock have failed to score 12 times this season in Scottish Premiership, no other team has done more (Dundee United, Ross County, St. Johnston also 12).

Key stat: Kilmarnock have failed to score 12 times this season in Scottish Premiership, no other team has done more (Dundee United, Ross County, St. Johnston also 12).

Team news: Hamilton have an unchanged squad as they prepare to host Rangers on Sunday.

Accies suffered a damaging defeat to relegation rivals Ross County on Wednesday night but boss Brian Rice will go again with the same group as they welcome Steven Gerrard's champions-elect to the Foys Stadium.

Shaun Want (thigh), and Lewis Smith (hamstring) have been out in recent weeks and David Templeton (groin) is sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Rangers may be without Kemar Roofe if they decide to accept a two-game ban for the striker following his challenge on St Johnstone's Murray Davidson.

The former Leeds and Anderlecht forward was booked for the studs-up tackle on his opponent during Wednesday's Ibrox win but has now been handed a Notice of Complaint. A hearing has been set for Tuesday but Roofe could sit out the Accies game if Rangers accept the ban beforehand.

Alfredo Morelos is already suspended for the game following his stamp on Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous. Jermain Defoe (calf), Scott Arfield (ankle) and long-term knee injury victim Nikola Katic remain out.

Key stat: Rangers have won all 11 of their top-flight league visits to Hamilton in the 21st century, scoring 33 goals and conceding just nine in the process.

Key stat: Rangers have won all 11 of their top-flight league visits to Hamilton in the 21st century, scoring 33 goals and conceding just nine in the process.

How to watch: Watch Hamilton vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am; Kick-off 12pm.