Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions: St Johnstone vs Celtic

Celtic travel to St Johnstone, live on Sky Sports Football from 11am on Sunday; kick-off 12pm

Andy Walker

Football Expert & Columnist

Sunday 14 February 2021 09:09, UK

Andy Walker&#39;s Scottish Premiership predictions

Sky Sports pundit Andy Walker returns with his latest round of Scottish Premiership predictions ahead of the weekend's action.

St Johnstone vs Celtic, Sunday, 12pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Celtic

Too little, too late for Celtic now. They were impressive in a convincing 4-0 win over St Mirren on Wednesday night and most players look lively. But every Celtic supporter I speak to knows the title has gone.

As a result, the squad is beginning to take a different shape. Jeremie Frimpong, Hatem Elhamed and Olivier Ntcham have all moved on and there will be plenty more in and out over the coming months.

St. Johnstone
Celtic

Sunday 14th February 11:00am Kick off 12:00pm

On a brighter note, Odsonne Edouard is getting back to his best, but he's another who has turned it on too late to make the Hoops title challenge a serious one. I think Jonjoe Kenny has filled in very well at right back and offers the team a good balance.

Callum Davidson will no doubt approach this one with a bit of confidence having won their last two games against Kilmarnock and Livingston. He also saw his team gain a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in a tight contest in December. His team have every reason to be lively - a final at Hampden at the end of the month has everyone in good spirits.

WALKER PREDICTS: 0-3

