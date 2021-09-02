A police investigation was launched after video circulated online of a group chanting sectarian abuse in Glasgow ahead of Rangers' 1-0 win over Celtic; Rangers handed indefinite bans to the three men arrested on Wednesday; a further three men were arrested on Friday

Six Rangers supporters charged over chanting of sectarian abuse ahead of Celtic clash

The incident occurred before Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 at Ibrox on Sunday

Six Rangers supporters have been charged by Police Scotland following racially aggravated offences ahead of Sunday's victory over Celtic at Ibrox.

A police investigation was launched after video circulated online of a group chanting sectarian abuse in Glasgow.

Three men, aged 24, 21 and 19 years old, were charged on Wednesday with Rangers issuing indefinite bans following the incident, having also condemned all forms of racism, sectarianism and discrimination.

A further three men, aged 26, 23 and 21, were arrested and charged on Friday.

Rangers said on Thursday: "After liaising with Police Scotland regarding a well-documented incident on Sunday, Rangers have written to three individuals to confirm their indefinite ban from all club fixtures.

"We reiterate our club stance against all forms of discrimination and once again, underline our approach to so-called 'fans' who bring the good name of Rangers FC into disrepute."

Chief superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow Police Division, said on Wednesday: "We have made the first of what I expect to be numerous arrests following the disgraceful racial conduct shown by a minority of Rangers supporters who were making their way to Ibrox stadium on Sunday, 29 August.

"Three men, aged 24, 21 and 19 years old, were arrested and charged last night, Wednesday, 1 September, in connection with racially aggravated offences towards a member of the public and for the singing of racist material.

"This racist conduct will not be tolerated and our investigations are continuing. We will continue to work with Rangers FC to identify and take appropriate action against those responsible."

Image: Police Scotland's investigation into the incident remains ongoing

Following the reported incident in Glasgow on Sunday, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf tweeted: "For those hurling racist abuse at our Irish community telling them to "go home" - Scotland is their home.

"Disgusted to once again see anti-Irish racism rear its ugly head.

"Solidarity with our Irish community. I am sure Police Scotland will hold those responsible to account."

Show Racism The Red Card Scotland added: "Our charity stands in solidarity with Scotland's Irish and Catholic communities targeted by hate yesterday.

"Chants of "why don't you go home" are racist. Anti-Irish and anti-Catholic hatred in all its forms must be challenged and treated with the seriousness it deserves.

"Religious intolerance and xenophobia must never be accepted as a fact of life by any community or any person in Scotland.

"Educating the future generation to recognise and safely challenge such hate is crucial. Rather than words, communities and charities need more support.

"We commend members of the public for documenting yesterday's scenes and urge all to report them to Police Scotland."