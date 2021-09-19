Nathan Austin: Kelty Hearts striker reports racist abuse after hat-trick against Albion Rovers

Nathan Austin scored hat-trick for Scottish League Two leaders Kelty Hearts at Albion Rovers on Saturday but took to social media to allege being called a monkey during the match - both clubs are now investigating

Kelty Hearts striker Nathan Austin (SNS)
Image: Kelty Hearts striker Nathan Austin has reported an incident of racist abuse

An investigation is under way after Kelty Hearts striker Nathan Austin reported an incident of racist abuse during their 3-0 win over Albion Rovers.

Austin alleged on social media that a supporter in the home section called him a monkey, tarnishing a Scottish League Two game he had dominated by scoring all three goals for the table-toppers

A Kelty Hearts statement read: "We are aware of an incident of racist abuse during our match against Albion Rovers.

"It came from an individual in the home end terracing towards one of our players.

"An investigation is underway with our friends from Albion Rovers FC, who gave all at our club a fantastic welcome on our first visit to Cliftonhill."

The club's manager Kevin Thomson wrote on Twitter: "Stand by ALL my players and staff! No place for it ever, needs to change."

A statement from Albion Rovers read: "Albion Rovers strives to foster an inclusive area for all to take part our beloved game without fear or prejudice.

"The Reigart Stadium and the wider Scottish football arena should be a safe place for all to enjoy the sport.

"We take seriously today's incident and will support the football authorities and law enforcement in bringing any perpetrators to justice."

The incident is the second in Scotland's lower divisions in the last week, with Airdrie's Rico Quitongo reporting racist taunts from his own supporters during their clash with Queen's Park.

