Two Morton fans were thrown out of Saturday's game; an investigation has been launched into the alleged racial abuse; Gus MacPherson was sacked as manager after they failed to beat Ayr United

Morton investigate claims a player was racially abused in game against Ayr United

Two fans were thrown out of Cappielow on Saturday

Morton have launched an investigation into alleged racist abuse from home fans at Cappielow.

The Championship club are looking into a possible incident involving their own support during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Ayr United.

Two fans were thrown out of the game and the club have begun a probe into racist abuse against one of their own players.

A late away equaliser also cost Gus MacPherson his job as Morton manager.

A club statement read: "The club is aware of an alleged incident of racial abuse being shouted from the home support at one of our players during Saturday's match against Ayr United at Cappielow.

"We are aware that a male and female were ejected from the stadium during the game.

"Racism has no place in football, or wider society. As a club, we condemn all forms of racism, and any racist behaviour will not be tolerated."

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.