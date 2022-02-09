Scottish Premiership: Will Celtic or Rangers win the title? Who will finish in the top-six? How will the relegation battle go?

Most clubs have just 12 matches to go and there is still plenty to decide right across the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic lead defending champions Rangers by one point - after their victory 3-0 Old Firm win after the winter break - in a battle that could go into the final rounds of the season.

While Hearts are in pole position to finish third, the race for the final top-six spots are up for grabs, with fourth to 10th separated by just six points, and only two between the bottom two.

Here, we assess the main battles from across the top-flight and look at the fixtures that matter until the end of the season...

Title race

Leaders Rangers came back from the winter break with a six-point advantage over Celtic, however, Ange Postecoglou's side are now a point ahead of their rivals with 12 games to go.

February's Old Firm win at Celtic Park was a significant night in this title race but Rangers responded with convincing wins over Hearts and Hibernian to keep the pressure on in the battle for top spot.

Both clubs have new signings, including the likes of Reo Hatate, Matt O'Riley, Aaron Ramsey and Amad Diallo to help with their push for the trophy.

The pride of being crowned champions will be more than enough for the fans, but this season's Premiership title comes with an even bigger prize. A place in the Champions League is all but guaranteed. With that comes a cash injection of £30m and rising.

There's little, if any, margin for error over the coming weeks for both clubs so strap yourself in for a battle that could go down to the final weekend of the season.

Celtic

Position: 1st

Games played: 26

Points Per Game: 2.42

Current league form: WWWWWW

Next league fixture: Dundee (h)

Title Sky Bet odds: 1/2

Key pre-split fixtures to note: Feb 27: Hibs (a), Mar 6: Livingston (a), Apr 3: Rangers (a)

Rangers

Position: 2nd

Games played: 26

Points Per Game: 2.38

Current league form: DWDLWW

Next league fixture: Dundee Utd (a)

Title Sky Bet odds: 13/8

Key pre-split fixtures to note: Feb 20: Dundee Utd (a), Feb 27: Motherwell (h), Mar 5: Aberdeen (h), Apr 3: Celtic (h)

Top-six battle

While Hearts are favourites to finish behind the Old Firm, Dundee United, Motherwell, St Mirren, Hibernian, Livingston, Aberdeen and Ross County will all have an eye on finishing in the top half of the table.

Just six points separate the clubs so who will seal a place in the top-six?

Hearts

Position: 3rd

Games played: 26

Points Per Game: 1.65

Current league form: WLWDLL

Next league fixture: St Johnstone (a)

Top six Sky Bet odds: 1/1000

Dundee Utd

Position: 4th

Games played: 26

Points Per Game: 1.26

Current league form: LWLDDW

Next league fixture: Rangers (h)

Top six Sky Bet odds: 11/8

Motherwell

Position: 5th

Games played: 26

Points Per Game: 1.26

Current league form: LDLDLL

Next league fixture: Aberdeen (h)

Top six Sky Bet odds: 8/15

St Mirren

Position: 6th

Games played: 25

Points Per Game: 1.28

Current league form: LWWDWW

Next league fixture: Livingston (a)

Top six Sky Bet odds: 11/10

Hibernian

Position: 7th

Games played: 26

Points Per Game: 1.19

Current league form: LDLDLL

Next league fixture: Ross County (h)

Top six Sky Bet odds: 1/2

Livingston

Position: 8th

Games played: 26

Points Per Game: 1.15

Current league form: WLWLWD

Next league fixture: St Mirren (h)

Top six Sky Bet odds: 11/4

Aberdeen

Position: 9th

Games played: 25

Points Per Game: 1.16

Current league form: WDLDLL

Next league fixture: Motherwell (a)

Top six Sky Bet odds: 8/15

Ross County

Position: 10th

Games played: 26

Points Per Game: 1.03

Current league form: WLDDWD

Next league fixture: Hibs (a)

Top six Sky Bet odds: 20/1

Who could go down?

St Johnstone find themselves in the unenviable position of being bottom - a surprise to many after winning a historic League Cup and Scottish Cup double last season.

Scoring goals has been a problem for the Perth club, with just 11 coming in their first 20 matches.

Three in five have been scored following the break and manager Callum Davidson will hope a number of his January arrivals will help move his team up the table.

Lying two points above them are Dundee, who only returned to the Premiership this season.

James McPake made his own signings in January and will be hoping Scotland under-21 international Zak Rudden, along with experienced players like captain Charlie Adam and Paul McGowan, can fire his side to safety.

Finishing 11th will be the minimum aim for both clubs, but a tricky relegation play-off final - live on Sky Sports - would still lie in store.

Dundee

Position: 11th

Games played: 25

Points Per Game: 0.84

Current league form: LLDDLW

Next league fixture: Celtic (a)

Relegation Sky Bet odds: 1/1

St Johnstone

Position: 12th

Games played: 25

Points Per Game: 0.76

Current league form: LLDWDL

Next league fixture: Aberdeen (a)

Relegation Sky Bet odds: 1/1

Sunday February 20

Dundee United vs Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday February 27

Hibernian vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon

Wednesday March 2

St Johnstone v Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday March 6

Livingston v Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday March 20

Dundee v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday April 3

Rangers vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday April 10

St Mirren v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon