Scottish Premiership previews: Team news, stats and how to follow

The Scottish Premiership returns this weekend, with team news, stats and how to follow as Celtic play Dundee.

Team news: Celtic midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is available again for Sunday's visit of Dundee.

The Japanese player was ineligible for Thursday's defeat by Bodo/Glimt as he is not listed in Celtic's Europa Conference League squad. Mikey Johnston (ankle) remains out along with Albian Ajeti, Kyogo Furuhashi and David Turnbull (all hamstring).

New Dundee manager Mark McGhee will be able to call upon defender Vontae Daley-Campbell. The on-loan Leicester player has served a two-match ban after being sent off against Ross County.

Jordan Marshall is battling to be fit and Lee Ashcroft is building up his fitness following a hamstring injury, while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.

Opta stats

Celtic are unbeaten in 34 league meetings with Dundee (W28 D6), winning each of the last five in a row. They last enjoyed a longer league winning run over the Dee from November 1998 to March 2000 (run of six).

Dundee have lost 15 of their last 17 league visits to Celtic (D2) since a 2-0 win in May 2001 under Ivano Bonetti.

Celtic are unbeaten in 20 league matches (W17 D3), winning each of their last seven in a row. They last won eight league fixtures in succession from January to February 2020.

Dundee ended a nine-match winless run in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L7) with victory at Hearts last time out. The Dee haven't won back-to-back away matches in the competition since January 2018.

Since his competition debut in January, no player has provided more assists (three) or created more chances (20) in the Scottish Premiership than Celtic's Matt O'Riley.

How to follow: Follow the game in our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms. Watch free match highlights of the game later on Sunday evening.