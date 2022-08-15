SPFL review creates 'action plan' to increase income to £50m

An independent review into the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has created an action plan to increase income to £50m.

Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts and Hibernian commissioned Deloitte Sports Business Group to complete a "critical and transparent" review of the governing body in 2021.

Following the report an "innovation and strategy group" within the SPFL has worked to explore how the findings in the review could be achieved.

It aims to increase the distributable income to Scottish clubs from £28.4m to £50m by 2029.

Representatives from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers developed a five-year plan to implement the recommendations with the proposals receiving "overwhelming support" from all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs.

It is said the purpose is a "realignment of the SPFL from a largely administrative function to a more robust and dynamic commercial structure".

Image: There are also plans to develop the women's game in Scotland

The league body has been accused in the past of failing to deliver satisfactory broadcast and sponsorship deals and the new proposals say that maximising television contracts and commercial partnerships will be a "strategic priority".

Other aims are to improve the brand of Scottish football at home and overseas, develop the women's game, and improve the quality of youth competitions to help young players to develop to elite level.

Image: Hibs chairman Ron Gordon was part of the group that commissioned the study

On behalf of the five clubs, Hibs chairman Ron Gordon said: "We're very excited about this strategic action plan which sets a new tone and direction for the SPFL and the game in Scotland.

"The proposed strategic building blocks are designed to grow our clubs, the SPFL, and the men's and women's game at every level.

"A more substantial and comprehensive broadcast partnership, a focused and robust commercial structure and team, an investment and commitment to the growth of the women's game, and the development of our young men's players are all critical to reaching our aspirational goal of £50m in revenues.

"Football is Scotland's passion - we have a dynamic and exciting league with historic clubs and passionate fans. The image and brand of the SPFL should reflect and celebrate the many positives that our clubs and league provide our communities across the country."

Image: SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has thanked clubs for the review

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster added: "I would like to thank Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibernian and Rangers for their constructive approach and their investment of time, money and expertise into this project, which will underpin the League's strategy over the coming years.

"Their valuable work will undoubtedly enable the League to bring in additional commercial revenues for the benefit of all 42 SPFL member clubs and for Scottish football as a whole. It is an exciting time for the game."