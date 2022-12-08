Sky Sports Cup - Rangers vs Hibernian: We can compete with anyone in Scotland, says Dean Gibson

Hibs Women head coach Dean Gibson insists they will be more than a match for Rangers in the Sky Sports Cup final.

The sides meet at Tynecastle on Sunday in the first SWPL game to be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports with Hibs looking to create some history of their own by lifting the trophy for a record eighth time.

The Edinburgh side's league form has been indifferent this season and they sit sixth to Rangers' second, but Gibson told Sky Sports News his players believe they can upset the odds.

"We're confident in our own abilities but I can understand why people will think that Rangers are favourites to win the game," he said.

"I think the last time we played Rangers the game was very tight. We also beat Glasgow City, who are sitting top of our league, to get to the final so we know we can compete with anyone in this league.

"Results not so much, but our performances have been consistent this year and we've had very strong performances all year. We just need to start scoring goals and, hopefully, we can start that on Sunday."

The fact Sunday's showpiece will be the first SWPL match on Sky Sports is not lost on Gibson and he wants it to be used as another stepping stone to continue growing the game.

"Just being on Sky Sports is a huge achievement for the women's game compared to what it was three or four seasons ago.

"The occasion is massive, but it's up to us now to go and put on a performance and keep people like Sky Sports interested.

"Neither of the two teams will be used to this occasion. Cup finals maybe, but on Sky Sports and in these surroundings is probably a little bit different.

"I think we need to try our best when we arrive at the stadium to start trying to get used to the surroundings quickly because what both sets of players won't want to do is leave the pitch with regrets.

"Everyone in a cup final wants to put on a good show. It's important to get the balance right."

Lawson: We want to make history

Hibs defender Holly Lawson is confident they can end Rangers' unbeaten season.

"The first game live on Sky Sports is great for the women's game and I think it's only going to get bigger.

"Scotland is a bit behind (England) but I think the time will come and Scotland will eventually get the 40,000 crowds they deserve, like England are getting at the minute.

"If we do go in as underdogs I think the pressure is off us and the pressure is on Rangers to go and win as favourites.

"We'll put a gameplan in place and we'll try to execute that gameplan and hopefully it comes off and we come away with that eighth cup.

"You can really feel that the girls are ready to go and the message has been 'go and enjoy it.'

"It's a big occasion, live on Sky Sports at Tynecastle, games probably don't get bigger especially for me at this age."

