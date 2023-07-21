St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson says transfers have enhanced squad

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson believes his summer signings have "enhanced the squad" but he is telling fans to manage their expectations ahead of the new season.

The Buddies recorded their first top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership last season, handing the manager a bigger transfer budget this summer.

Robinson has signed Mikael Mandron and Conor McMenamin, with Zach Hemming and Stav Nahmani joining on loan from Middlesbrough and Maccabi Haifa respectively.

A striker is also on the manager's wishlist as he sets out his targets for the season ahead.

"I bore everyone every season as first and foremost we have to stay in the division and then we take it from there," he told Sky Sports News.

"We believe that the players we've signed have enhanced us. It'll take a little bit of time to get them up to speed, but we believe we've got a stronger squad than we did last year.

"It's a credit to the players that they've given those performances and given that hope, that's what the supporters want and it's not for me to spoil their expectations.

Image: Conor McMenamin has joined St Mirren on a two-year deal

"We have to try and meet them but there has to be a realism to it as well.

"We understand where we are, we've made a lot of progress over the last 18 months and it's in a much healthier position than we were seven or eight months ago.

"I believe we needed to be better in the forward areas. We have a striker to come and I'd like maybe one more, but I'm not sure if I could convince the board!"

The club had two bids for McMenamin rejected before they managed to secure the forward on a two-year deal.

He suffered an injury in their Viaplay Cup Group H defeat to Montrose, but Robinson is backing him to be a big player for the Paisley club.

"After playing on the Astro pitch at Montrose his foot has reacted a little bit so he'll have scans, but we're quite hopeful that he'll be ok," the former Motherwell boss added.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Mirren's chief operating officer Keith Lasley believes the club is now heading in the right direction as he looks ahead to the challenge of building on their top-six finish last season

"He's a big, important piece of the jigsaw. He's a creative player who can go past people, he can play in numerous different positions.

"The board have been great, we're a smaller club and they've backed us as much as they can.

"We've got the same player budget but we've got more of a transfer budget for the first time and you want that transfer to work so it comes with a little bit more pressure.

"I believe he's a very good player that could be a difference in our season."

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - Next season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

The transfer window opened on June 14, but who will be on the move this summer ahead of the deadline at 11pm on September 1 in England and at midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.