Derek McInnes, Tony Docherty and John McGlynn are Managers and Coaches Association of Scotland Manager of the Year nominees

Kilmarnock's Derek McInnes, Tony Docherty of Dundee and Falkirk's John McGlynn have been nominated for the SPFL Managers and Coaches Association of Scotland Manager of the Year award.

McInnes - who won the prize in 2014 - is shortlisted after leading Kilmarnock to fourth in the Scottish Premiership, with European football all but guaranteed for next season.

Killie shocked Rangers on the opening day of the season and knocked Celtic out of the League Cup.

They beat the Hoops again in Ayrshire before claiming a late draw at Parkhead on their way to their best league finish since now Scotland boss Steve Clarke was in charge.

Docherty had been McInnes' long-time assistant but opted to leave last summer to take charge of newly promoted Dundee.

He has exceeded expectations in his first season as a manager, guiding the Dens Park side to a place in the top six with the prime objective to remain in the top flight in their first season back.

McGlynn - who last won this award in 2011 at Raith Rovers - is the final nominee after guiding Falkirk to the League One title in some style.

The Bairns, who are unbeaten in the league, wrapped up the championship with five games to spare to end their five-year stay in the third tier of Scottish football.

Who will win the SWPL award?

Jo Potter took charge of Rangers Women last summer and has guided them to the Sky Sports Cup while remaining in contention for the SWPL title and Scottish Cup.

They are two points behind leaders Celtic in the league with five games remaining - including an Old Firm live on Sky Sports on May 6 - and face Hearts in the Scottish Cup final.

It could be an award double for Partick Thistle's Brian Graham this season.

He's led the women's side into the top six and to the Sky Sports Cup final while also captaining the men's side in the Championship where he is nominated for player of the year.

Hibernian's Grant Scott is the final nominee after an impressive return to the club as their manager, securing a place in the top six.

He was appointed for a second spell last June - having previously won the Scottish Cup and League Cup double between 2018-19.

Rangers captain James Tavernier and goalkeeper Jack Butland have been nominated for the PFA Scotland Scottish Premiership Player of the Year award.

They are shortlisted for the prize, voted for by their fellow players, alongside Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley and Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland.

PFA Scotland has also revealed the Women's Player and Young Player of the Year awards shortlist, with Rangers' Kirsty MacLean up for both awards.

Her Rangers team-mate Rachel Rowe is also nominated for POTY, along with Celtic's Amy Gallacher and Jorian Baucom of Hibs.

With the 2023/24 season nearing a dramatic conclusion, we're giving you the chance to vote for your Scottish Premiership goal of the season so far.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron, Celtic's Luis Palma, Kyogo and Matt O'Riley, Heart of Midlothian duo Lawrence Shankland and Alan Forrest, Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins, Motherwell's Blair Spittal, Rangers duo James Tavernier and Rabbi Matondo, plus Adama Sidibeh of St Johnstone are up for the award.

Click here to see all 12 goals and vote for your favourite!

