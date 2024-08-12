Celtic start SWPL title defence with victory, Rangers. Glasgow City, Hearts, Hibs & Motherwell all win

Celtic 9 - 0 Dundee United

Celtic kicked off their defence of the Scottish Women's Premier League title with a 9-0 victory against Dundee United at Celtic Park.

Lucy Ashworth-Clifford opened the scoring in the 25th minute with Saoirse Noonan doubling their advantage just three minutes later.

Jenny Smith found the back of the net with her strike on the brink of half-time and as the second half got under way, it didn't take long for the Celts to find a fourth. Bruna Lourenço struck from distance and saw her effort floated into the net.

Image: Celtic won the title on the final day of last season (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

Amy Gallacher got her account for the season up and running as she grabbed the fifth goal of the afternoon. A few minutes later, Noonan grabbed her second with a powerful strike.

Signe Carstens' shot from range resulted in a wonderful goal just after the hour mark before Maria McAneny rounded off a perfect afternoon, coming off the bench and grabbing a late double to put Celtic on cloud nine.

Aberdeen 0 - 11 Rangers

It was a dream debut for Abbie Wilkinson as her four goals helped Rangers to an emphatic victory over Aberdeen.

Wilkinson opened her account for the season six minutes into the game with a perfectly-timed header.

Rio Hardy continued the great start for the Gers, doubling their lead with 11 minutes gone.

Hardy got her brace just after the half-hour mark with a first-time finish beyond the goalkeeper.

Lizzie Arnot got Rangers a fourth. Just moments later, things went from bad to worse for Aberdeen as Chloe Gover deflected a cross into her own net.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The visitors took a 6-0 lead into the break as Wilkinson struck home a rebounded Liv McLoughlin shot.

Hannah Innes struck the crossbar for Aberdeen as the hosts showed some fight. But they were silenced in the 67th minute as McLoughlin got her goal, firing home from the edge of the area.

Moments later, Arnot looped it into the box and Wilkinson was there to turn it in for her debut hat-trick. She added her fourth soon after.

Arnot turned goalscorer again as she found the back of the net with a curled effort with Laura Berry scoring their 11th in stoppage time.

Montrose 0 - 7 Glasgow City

Glasgow City kicked off their season with a big win on the road as Montrose fell to defeat at Links Park.

Nicole Kozlova gave Glasgow City the lead on her debut with Sofia Maata doubling City's advantage early in the second half. Sam van Diemen the tapped in from a corner for 3-0.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Maata then secured her debut double with Kozlova scoring another twice to claim an opening day hat-trick.

Jo Love grabbed a second as the game entered injury time, adding even more misery to Montrose's afternoon.

Queen's Park 1 - 11 Hearts

Newly-promoted Queen's Park suffered an opening day defeat against Hearts as three debutants helped the Edinburgh side to a big victory.

It took Hearts just over a minute to kick off the scoring as Kerry Beattie found the back of the net.

Lauren Wade made it 2-0 after just six minutes before Emma Craig pulled a goal back for the hosts

Image: Hearts were convincing against Queens Park (Credit: SWPL/Malcolm Mackenzie)

Hearts quickly regained their two-goal advantage as goalscorer Wade slotted home her second, Sade Adamolekun added her name to the scoresheet before Beattie scored her second after the break as she rounded the goalkeeper and knocked the ball into the empty net.

Adamolekun secured her brace as well, finding Hearts' sixth after converting a rebounded effort.

Jess Husband scored her first goal in maroon, with Jackie Richards also on the scoresheet with Georgia Timms netting a late double.

Spartans 1 - 5 Motherwell

Motherwell came back from a goal down to claim a comfortable win away to Spartans.

The hosts took the lead in the 23rd minute as Hannah Jordan struck, but Bailley Collins levelled the match three minutes later.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The visitors took the lead in the 43rd minute, with Rachel Todd converting a penalty before Robyn McCafferty was sent off for Spartans just before the break.

Motherwell used the extra player to their advantage, making it three through Sarah Gibb with 67 minutes gone.

Four minutes later, a delivery from Collins landed perfectly for Morgan Cross, who turned it into the back of the net.

To round off a five-star performance for Motherwell, Todd powered home a strike in the final minutes of the game.

Partick Thistle 1 - 2 Hibernian

Stand-out performer Abbie Ferguson helped Hibernian overcome Partick Thistle as Brian Graham's side fell to defeat on the opening day.

Ferguson opened the scoring against her former side with just 10 minutes on the clock with Tegan Bowie doubling their lead just after half time.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Just before the hour mark, Emma Lawton cut in, struck and pulled one back for her side. Although Thistle pushed for the equaliser, it wasn't to be on this occasion.

Thistle have a difficult tie against Rangers next Sunday, while Hibernian will look to continue their good start when they host Aberdeen.

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - From 2024/25 up to 60 Scottish Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...