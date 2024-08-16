Old Firm: No Celtic or Rangers away fans at first two league derby matches

Away fans will return to Old Firm matches later this season after a new agreement between Celtic and Rangers.

On Wednesday it was revealed there would be no visiting supporters at the first two league derbies - despite a deal being struck in March for this campaign.

An allocation of around five per cent was due to be in place ahead of the first Old Firm game at Celtic Park in September - live on Sky Sports - provided necessary requirements were met at both stadiums.

Image: There will be no Rangers fans at Celtic Park for the first Old Firm this season

Celtic were believed to be preparing for the fixture in just over a fortnight but wrote to Rangers confirming they would not issue away tickets due to fears their rivals had not taken the required steps at Ibrox for the following derby, which could have meant Celtic fans were locked out of that game.

However, it is understood Rangers are confident they would have completed the required works ahead of the clash at Ibrox on January 2 - but as a result of the developments also withdrew the away allocation for that game.

Philippe Clement's side are currently playing at Hampden Park due to a delay to works on their Copland Road Stand at Ibrox.

Image: Rangers are understood to be confident work at Ibrox for the game in January would have been completed

The SPFL - who stepped in last season to ensure a return to away crowds after six league games without travelling fans - confirmed the next two derbies would have a "zero allocation for away supporters".

Celtic and Rangers' next league meeting is set for March 15 at Celtic Park, and the SPFL confirmed from that date onwards both clubs will provide "ticket allocations of around five per cent of respective stadium capacity for away supporters" and added, "this remains subject to all necessary requirements being satisfied at both Ibrox and Celtic Park."

An SPFL spokesperson said: "The presence of away fans is a vital ingredient of the passion, drama and excitement that is the hallmark of the William Hill Premiership.

"We are pleased that Rangers and Celtic are committed to achieving the return of away supporters to their derby matches as soon as possible."

Image: A five per cent allocation for away fans should be in place for the March fixture at Celtic Park

In 2018, Rangers tore up the long-standing convention that saw about 7,500 fans travel across the city on derby days and reduced that figure to around 10 per cent of that total. Inevitably, Celtic followed suit.

The situation developed that neither club accepted tickets for each other's grounds for safety reasons.

Celtic then refused Rangers' request for tickets for the December 30 game last year, with the SPFL at that stage unable to enforce vague regulations over away allocations.

What have the managers said?

Image: Philippe Clement and Brendan Rodgers were keen to see away fans return for Old Firm matches

When asked in March, both managers were pleased at the prospect of away fans returning.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said: "It's huge and it's something this club have been championing for a number of years. Given the iconic nature of the fixture it deserves for both sets of supporters to be in.

"There are two sets of people who have missed out, the players in terms of the game and the atmosphere that's created and then very importantly the supporters because they are what makes this fixture.

"It's absolutely brilliant news and it's great for the game and Scottish football as a whole that we can produce a game that has that passion and with both sets of supporters there we'll look forward to that when it comes."

Rangers manager Philippe Clement said: "I think everyone loves football with two sides of fans who sing against each other or sing towards each other and to have this atmosphere.

"Nobody enjoyed the Covid period when there were no fans, that was really difficult and, for me, it was really strange to play in Celtic Park without our supporters.

"It was the first time for me, it was a strange experience so I think every player and every manager wants both sides in the stadium.

"Football is about that, it's about entertainment and entertainment from two teams. It's a very positive thing for me."