Scottish League Cup round-up: Rangers beat St Johnstone and Celtic see off Hibernian

Rangers bounced back from Champions League disappointment to reach the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals while Celtic swept past Hibernian.

Rangers recorded a 2-0 win over St Johnstone to move into the last eight.

Cyriel Dessers used some intricate skill before his smashed effort gave Philippe Clement's side the advantage at Hampden. The referee checked VAR to decide whether he was onside but the goal was awarded.

Ross McCausland scored in second-half added-time to wrap up the match.

Scottish League Cup quarter-final draw Motherwell vs Dundee Utd

Aberdeen vs The Spartans

Rangers vs Dundee

Celtic vs Falkirk

Stand-in striker Daizen Maeda scored an early double as Celtic eased to a 3-1 victory over Hibernian.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers could not fault his players as they beat Hibs 3-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup

Mykola Kuharevich pulled a goal back for Hibs before half-time, but the visitors paid the price for a poor attempt to play the ball out from the back as Nicolas Kuhn restored Celtic's two-goal lead.

Dundee United edged past St Mirren with a narrow 1-0 win at Tannadice.

A first-half goal from defender Ross Graham was all that separated the sides although the woodwork twice came to the Buddies' rescue.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement tells the fans to stick with them after their 2-0 win against St Johnstone in the League Cup

Moses Ebiye was the hero for Motherwell as they required extra-time against 10-man Kilmarnock to win 1-0.

Motherwell fully deserved their win as Stuart Findlay was dismissed for the visitors in the 50th minute before substitute Ebiye decided the encounter with a rare moment of quality six minutes into extra-time.

Debutant Tawanda Maswanhise's cross picked out Ebiye unmarked in the box and he brilliantly arrowed a header into the bottom corner beyond Kieran O'Hara.

Aberdeen scored a second-half added-time winner to beat Queen's Park 1-0.

The Dons were frustrated for much of the game at Pittodrie Stadium but Topi Keskinen produced a wonderful turn and strike to claim a dramatic winner on his Aberdeen debut.

Image: Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates with Graeme Shinnie as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park

Dundee rallied to beat Airdrieonians 6-1 at Dens Park.

The hosts, who had six different goalscorers, took advantage of Dylan MacDonald's 63rd-minute red card by netting three more before full-time. Adam Frizzell's 76th-minute goal for the away side was merely a consolation.

The Spartans advanced into the next round courtesy of Blair Henderson's goal at the beginning of the second half to upset Scottish Premiership side Ross County 1-0.

Henderson's looping header booked the hosts a place in their first-ever quarter-final in the competition.

Falkirk knocked out Hearts after two second-half goals gave them a 2-0 win.

Ethan Ross struck in the 53rd minute before Dylan Tait's goal on 81 minutes sealed the match. Ryan Shanley received a red card for the hosts in second-half added-time for a high boot on Stephen Kingsley.

