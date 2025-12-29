Scottish Premiership preview: Will Celtic go level with Hearts, can Rangers remain in title race & will Hibs build on derby win?

Celtic have the chance to really ignite their Scottish Premiership title defence in their final game of 2025, while Rangers could keep their trophy hopes alive with another win.

There are five fixtures to see out the year, with the battle for survival already very much on at the other end of the table. We take a look at the talking points...

Will Celtic move level with leaders Hearts?

After missing the chance to catch Hearts in Wilfried Nancy's first game, Celtic can move level with the leaders on Tuesday night if they win at Motherwell.

But to end the year top of table, they would need to win by four or more goals at Fir Park.

The Hoops did net four at Livingston last time out, but their defensive frailties under the new manager saw them concede twice to the relegation favourites.

Motherwell, who are currently fourth, have been one of the surprise sides this season, and will be aiming to bounce back from Rangers ending their 11-game unbeaten Premiership run.

They are winless in their last 35 meetings with Celtic since a league win at Parkhead in December 2015.

Can Rangers remain in title race?

Danny Röhl admitted Rangers face a "long, long, long journey" in the title race, but ending the year with a win against St Mirren would see them move six points from the league summit.

In previous seasons, being in that position at the turn of the year would constitute your title challenge being over but this is no normal campaign, in that every team has shown they can slip up.

It could be a tough night for the Gers, who are winless in the last four league meetings between the sides. You have to look back to 1984 for the last time they went five games without a win against the Buddies.

Only Hearts winger Alexandros Kyziridis has created more chances in the Scottish Premiership this season than both Rangers' James Tavernier and St Mirren's Declan John.

Does that mean a year-ending cracker is in store and chances aplenty at Ibrox?

Will Hibs build on Edinburgh derby glory?

"It's something we need to use to our advantage to kick on now."

Hibs head coach David Gray is determined to use their win against Hearts in a dramatic Edinburgh derby as a catalyst for the rest of their season.

Ending the year with back-to-back league wins for the first time since 2012 would move them up to fourth, if Celtic win against Motherwell.

Image: Jesper Karlsson is yet to score a Premiership goal away from home

Aberdeen have failed to win their last two Premiership games but will end 2025 in the top half of the table should they get a draw - a feat that seemed unlikely during their winless and goalless start to the season.

Jesper Karlsson has netted five times in the league and is behind only Hearts pair Lawrence Shankland and Claudio Braga in shots, but the Dons winger is yet to score in the Premiership away from home.

Can Kilmarnock end winless run?

Image: Kris Doolan is in interim charge at Kilmarnock following Stuart Kettlewell's departure

Kilmarnock will be hoping it is lucky 13 on Tuesday night as they try again to end the long winless run that ultimately cost Stuart Kettlewell his job at Rugby Park.

Kris Doolan remains in interim charge as they head to Dundee looking for a vital victory against the side just three points above them in 10th place.

Image: Dundee will be without Simon Murray (15) after his red card against Falkirk

The Dens Park side have won four of their last six home league games and could secure back-to-back top-flight victories for the first time since March 2024.

They will be without captain Simon Murray on Tuesday night after the striker's red card in their win against Falkirk.

Is there a way back for Livingston?

Livingston are four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership, albeit having played a game less than Kilmarnock, already facing a battle to avoid making it a short return to the top-flight.

David Martindale's side started strongly against Celtic last time out, but fell to eventual defeat, meaning they have managed just one league win so far this campaign.

They might take some encouragement from their previous form in this fixture, having lost just three of the last 10 meetings with Dundee United.

But the Tannadice side are unbeaten in their last four games and a victory could edge them closer to the top six heading into 2026.