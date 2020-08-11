Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions as we head into matchday three of the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season.

No one expected Motherwell to be without a point after the opening two games of the season, so there's a bit of pressure on the home side to get something on the board before they play the bigger clubs. Stephen Robinson seems to be happy with the amount of possession his team are having, and having witnessed Livingston put in such a poor display at home to Hibs at the weekend, maybe one goal will win it.

Prediction: 1-0

What exactly does Steven Gerrard do with Alfredo Morelos? As well as all the problems he has given the Rangers manager, he also delivers goals on a regular basis. A double at the weekend took all the pressure off the home side and made it a convincing win over St Mirren. He's the man Saints have to stop. Calum Davidson's side had an unwanted free weekend to prepare for this one, but this is where he'll learn a lot about his players.

Prediction: 2-0

It's been a perfect start to the season for Stuart Kettlewell and Ross County, I couldn't be more impressed. Hamilton Accies will be fellow relegation candidates and to go there and win was a huge result. I just wonder how the Kilmarnock players will react after the high of their level of performance against Celtic to the contrast of a game in the Highlands? A draw isn't a bad result for either side.

Prediction: 1-1