WSL: West Ham vs Chelsea, Brighton vs Arsenal and Man Utd vs Everton to be shown live on Sky Sports in March

Last season's WSL champions Chelsea will face London rivals West Ham and Tottenham live on Sky Sports in March, with leaders Arsenal visiting Brighton and Manchester United also featuring in their first game at Old Trafford in front of fans.

Chelsea, who are two points behind Arsenal with a game in hand ahead of their top-of-the-table clash on Friday night - also live on Sky Sports - will travel to the Hammers on March 10 (kick-off 7.45pm).

On March 23, Emma Hayes' side welcome Spurs to Kingsmeadow (kick-off 7.45pm) before travelling to Leicester for a 3pm kick-off on March 27.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester City

Arsenal, who have lost just once in the WSL so far this season, travel to Brighton on March 13 (kick-off 6.45pm) looking to complete the double over their south-coast opponents.

Manchester United, three points behind Chelsea in third, are live on Sky Sports twice next month. They make the trip to Reading on March 12 (kick-off 3pm) before playing their first game at Old Trafford in front of fans against Everton on March 27 (kick-off 12.30pm).

Aston Villa host Brighton in Sky Sports' other live game on March 5 (kick-off 11.30am).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester United

Saturday March 5: Aston Villa vs Brighton, kick-off 11.30am

Thursday March 10: West Ham vs Chelsea, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday March 12: Reading vs Manchester United, kick-off 11.30am

Sunday March 13: Brighton vs Arsenal, kick-off 6.45pm

Wednesday March 23: Chelsea vs Tottenham, kick-off 7.45pm (rearranged game from January 7)

Sunday March 27: Manchester United vs Everton, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday March 27: Leicester vs Chelsea, kick-off 3pm

Here's how to follow the WSL on Sky Sports...

Sky Sports - All 35 games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports digital - Follow all the latest from the WSL across SkySpots.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage and in-game clips from games live on Sky Sports. You can watch free match highlights from every WSL game this season on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week Barclays FA WSL fans can enjoy Sky Sports News (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the league and its storylines throughout the season.

Inside the WSL - Hosted by award-winning broadcaster and journalist Jessica Creighton, Inside the WSL is a comprehensive round-up of all things Barclays FA Women's Super League and women's football. Airing weekly from Thursday, September 9 on Sky Sports Premier League, the half an hour show will review and preview matches, include in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews. Viewers can expect gripping behind the scenes access as well as a summary of all the action both on and off the pitch.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, a new bespoke Twitter channel @SkySportsWSL will be the home of all Barclays FA WSL content on Sky Sports.

To add all the Barclays FA WSL fixtures to your calendar click here.