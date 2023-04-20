LISTEN: Three Players and a Podcast - Jen Beattie, Izzy Christensen and Rachel Yankey give their views on the latest episode

Listen to the latest episode of Three Players and a Podcast with Sky Sports...

The one about international breaks, bright young things and 'the real deal'!

Jen Beattie, Rachel Yankey and Izzy Christiansen are back together again for a fascinating chat about how they spend their time on international breaks, how they first got into the game and how they knew they'd made it. They also discuss how the game is progressing, but how it still has a way to go to make it accessible for all girls up and down the country.

Three Players and a Podcast

Arsenal's Beattie, Everton's Christiansen and former Lioness Yankey dive deep into the hottest topics surrounding women's football right now, with plenty of surprises along the way.

Hosted by Caroline Barker, Three Players and a Podcast sees Jen Beattie (currently playing for Arsenal), Izzy Christiansen (currently playing for Everton) and Rachel Yankey (former WSL player and England international) bring three topics to the table each episode. Topical or historical, light-hearted or hard-hitting - we'll discuss the important issues and debates surrounding women's football.

