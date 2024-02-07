Rachel Daly: Aston Villa forward handed three-match ban for violent conduct

Aston Villa forward Rachel Daly has been handed a three-match suspension after admitting a charge of violent conduct, the Football Association has announced.

The England international appeared to catch Bristol City captain Megan Connolly in the face with her arm late in the first half of Villa's 2-2 Women's Super League draw with the Robins at the Poundland Bescot Stadium on Saturday.

A statement from the FA said: "Rachel Daly has been suspended for three matches following Aston Villa Women's game against Bristol City Women in the Women's Super League on Saturday February 3.

"Her behaviour during the 39th minute wasn't seen by the match officials at the time, but it was caught on camera, and the FA alleged that it constitutes violent conduct.

"Rachel Daly subsequently admitted this charge and accepted the automatic penalty for violent conduct."

The ban rules Daly out of Villa's League Cup quarter-final against Brighton on Wednesday, plus WSL meetings with Tottenham and Liverpool.

The 32-year-old was the WSL Golden Boot winner with 22 goals for Villa last term, and has scored six times in the league - 14 in all competitions - for the club so far in the 2023-24 campaign.

Everton and boss Sorensen charged by FA

Meanwhile, Everton and manager Brian Sorensen have been charged following their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

Chelsea regained top spot in the Women's Super League thanks to two controversial penalties scored by Guro Reiten and a clinical finish from Erin Cuthbert in a 3-0 victory over Everton.

Late in the game, a frustrated Sorensen was initially shown a yellow card for dissent over confusion around his subs and then just moments later he was given a red card for more complaints.

A statement from the FA said: "Everton Women and their manager, Brian Sorensen, have been charged following the Women's Super League game against Chelsea on Sunday February 4 2024.

"It's alleged that Everton Women failed to ensure their players do not behave in an improper way during the 26th minute.

"It is also alleged that Brian Sorensen acted in an improper manner and used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official during the 79th minute, which led to his dismissal."

Everton and Sorensen both have until Friday February 9 to provide their responses.

When Chelsea boss Emma Hayes was asked in her post-match press conference about Sorensen's dismissal, she said: "I think he made a sub or was about to make two subs and a player came over and told him that they need to come off.

"So he tried to change the sub cards. I understand it, he didn't have the depth, but they didn't let him and he got irate and took a yellow.

"He then said something else which he shouldn't of done and he took a red."

