Khiara Keating: Manchester City and England goalkeeper convinced WSL silverware is on the horizon

Khiara Keating is nothing if not assertive. "It's business season, baby," she says, sitting nonchalantly in her chair at Manchester City's impressive training base. "This is the season we will do it, mark my words. I want that in quotation marks." Your wish is my command, Khiara.

At only 20-years-old, especially young for a goalkeeper, Keating is Man City's fully-fledged No 1. Initially usurping Ellie Roebuck - who has since moved to Barcelona - the youngster has worked quickly to make her move towards international recognition at a senior level too.

Last season, Keating claimed nine clean sheets in the WSL, winning her the accolade of Golden Glove (the youngest ever to do so), while establishing a position as City's regular stopper and inserting herself into England's succession plan for when Mary Earps eventually relinquishes control of the Lionesses No 1 shirt.

Man City finished last term with the best defensive record in the league, in large parts down to Keating's dynamism and impressive shot-stopping ability, but saw their push for a first WSL crown since 2016 halted by Chelsea on the final day.

Image: Man City Women finished runners-up to Chelsea last season on goal difference

"Coming so close last year gave us a taste, but it's clear what we really want is trophies," Keating says. Supposedly, 2024-25 is the season City finally see through their quest for silverware, according to the precocious Mancunian, who talks with confidence so compelling it's difficult to dispute.

"To be at City you have to want trophies," she continues. "We have a great chance to do all four this season, you have to aim high."

It's been a whirlwind 12 months for Keating. She played just three league games for City the season before last, spending the second half of the campaign on loan at then-Championship side Coventry United. But something in Keating had awoken around that very same time - a desire, and belief that the next step, as surreal as it may present, was genuinely attainable.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look at some of Khiara Keating's stand-out moments after the Manchester City goalkeeper one the WSL Golden Glove award

"Knowing that I'm No 1 is so crazy. Maybe it'll start to sink in this season. It was just so unexpected. Getting the England call was extra special and a record number of clean sheets was also a highlight. I had some of the games of my life last season. I'm only looking forward now."

Keating is understandably proud of her newfound standing, steeped in her northwest roots. She's especially proud to represent a club that has been in the fabric of her family since she was a toddler, and says the distinction between blue and red, City and United, was always an easy one despite her household being split in allegiance.

Image: Khiara Keating used her impressive WSL breakthrough season to earn her first senior England call up

"Manchester is the best city in the world, I'm very proud to be from here. It's so nice to be local, my family come to every home game, and it's a really personal connection with the fans. When we beat Man United for example, it's sweet.

"My family is very split - the boys are Man United, but my mum has always been City. When I used to play for United as a kid the club would give me free tickets, and I used to sell them to my brothers for £10. I knew I was a blue from when I was very little."

Image: Khiara Keating received her first England call-up last October and was part of the squad for Euro 2025 qualifiers

The flow of the chat continued effortlessly, as if Keating had spent a lifetime giving interviews about her rapid rise to Man City, and more recently, England fame. Little did she or I know, team-mates Chloe Kelly and Alex Greenwood - City's newly appointed club captain - were poised to spoil the decorum.

The pair bounced over with Sky Sports microphones in hand, in full destruction mode. "Oh god," said Keating in horror, tensing up for the first time, before looking at me and declaring: "Welcome to Manchester City. It's complete chaos". Kelly's doorstep approach certainly inspired far more fear than my line of questioning had.

Image: Goalkeeping Khiara Keating with Man City and England team-mate Chloe Kelly

Five minutes later and concentration had been restored, before Keating spoke candidly about being everyone's "annoying little sister" - her words, not mine. And of the importance of being "loud and crazy" as a goalkeeper.

On the pitch, however, Keating personifies calmness and composure, much in the same way Manchester City do. They play pretty but patient football, with an emphasis on building through the thirds using slick one and two touch passing, controlling possession and tempo. Keating's evolution through City's Academy has meant she is good with her feet too.

Image: Khiara Keating confesses to being a "loud and crazy" part of Man City's dressing room

But City have been criticised in the past for favouring style over substance - those that followed last season's trajectory will remember new signing Jill Roord's condemnation after a brief early-season blip: "At City, we care too much about how we play and we should care more about needing to win," the straight-talking Dutchwoman said.

There has long been a feeling, however, perhaps stronger than ever this term, that Gareth Taylor's side have the depth of squad to go deep in multiple competitions, including Europe. City would have to break new ground and then some to do that.

Internally, City's confidence is sky high. But with memories of last season's heartache fresh in the minds, can performances across an entire season match up?

Watch Arsenal vs Man City live on Sky Sports on Sunday, September 22; kick-off 12.30pm