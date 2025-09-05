Grace Geyoro transfer: London City Lionesses deny paying world-record deal worth £1.43m for PSG midfielder

London City Lionesses chief executive Martin Semmens has denied the club paid a world-record transfer fee for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grace Geyoro.

It had been reported the deal for the 28-year-old was worth £1.43m, beating the £1.1m paid by Orlando Pride to Tigres UANL for Mexico winger Lizbeth Ovalle last month.

However, Semmens said the fee had been over-inflated.

"It is a fantastic signing and a fantastic player, but the numbers are not quite right. I suspect those figures are more promoted from the other side," he told talkSPORT.

"It is a big deal around the £1m mark but not a world record, sadly."

Geyoro's deal reflects the fact PSG did not want to sell her, but the 28-year-old was open to a move to the WSL this summer.

She had spent her entire career at the Premiere Club, making 250 appearances and scoring 50 goals since coming through their academy.

London City Lionesses head coach Jocelyn Precheur worked with Geyoro at PSG and said: "Grace has so many qualities, technically and physically, but what people maybe don't know is what she can bring to the changing room.

"She's a complete player with a lot of experience and a player I know very well. It has been long talks during the summer to make this deal, but I'm very satisfied, I'm very happy and I'm looking forward to start working with her."

Geyoro has finished as a runner-up in the Women's Champions League twice and won the top flight once, plus lifted three French Cups.

Geyoro has also earned 103 caps for France and started three of their four matches at Euro 2025, scoring twice as they reached the quarter-finals.

Women's Super League newcomers London City have signed several high-profile players this summer, including Jana Fernandez from Barcelona, Danielle van de Donk from Lyon, former Manchester United captain Katie Zelem and 74-cap England forward Nikita Parris.

On Thursday, they signed left-back Lucia Corrales from Barcelona for a fee of around £430,000 on a four-year deal.

However, London City were unable to agree a deal for Arsenal striker Beth Mead despite making a significant offer.

Precheur said: "I don't have all the details of this deal. I talked with her and it was a pleasure to talk with such a wonderful player. After she made the decision to stay at Arsenal, I respect this choice and I respect this player."

