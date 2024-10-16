Arsenal Women 4-1 Valerenga Women: Gunners win first game since boss Jonas Eidevall's resignation

Managerless Arsenal won their first Women's Champions League group game of the season as they beat Valerenga 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium, just a day after boss Jonas Eidevall resigned.

Eidevall stepped down on Tuesday morning leaving assistant coach Renee Slegers in temporary charge, and she made a dream start to life in the dugout as Emily Fox gave the Gunners a second-minute lead with a sweeping close-range finish.

Arsenal's lightning-quick start continued as Alessia Russo then had a goal disallowed for offside, but the pressure on the visitors eventually told in the 29th minute as Caitlin Foord fired home to double the lead.

Image: Emily Fox scores the opener in the second minute

But the Norwegian side were gifted a lifeline just before half-time when Arsenal defender Laia Codina was caught on the ball allowing Olaug Tvedten to finish coolly into the bottom corner.

Karina Saevik missed a great chance just seven minutes into the second half to level for Valerenga as Arsenal struggled to create opportunities until late on with Mariona Caldentey firing home in the 85th minute to restore their two-goal lead.

Russo then added a fourth in stoppage time with a low finish for her first goal in nine appearances.

The victory ends Arsenal's three-game winless run and sees them bounce back from their heavy opening 5-2 loss to Bayern Munich to move second in Group C.

'Slegers shows what she can do in charge'

Image: Arsenal interim boss Renee Slegers got off to a winning start

Sky Sports News' James Green at the Emirates Stadium:

"The post-Jonas Eidevall era is up and running with a win and Arsenal will be hoping to build on this performance going into a crucial WSL clash at West Ham on Sunday before the international break.

"Interim boss Renee Slegers will be delighted with the effort her team showed against Valerenga, and perhaps showing Edu and Clare Wheatley what she can do in charge of this team."

Here are Arsenal's remaining fixtures: