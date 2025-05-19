Bournemouth, Brentford and Brighton aiming for Europa Conference League via eighth-place Premier League finish

The race for the Champions League is hugely competitive, but another mini-battle is emerging in the middle of the table - the race for eighth spot and the UEFA Conference League.

With one game to go (two for Bournemouth), three teams are eyeing up eighth place, which could still earn European football - albeit the terms have been altered slightly by Crystal Palace's FA Cup win over Man City at Wembley.

Glory for Palace means the Eagles clinch Europa League qualification, in turn ensuring the Conference League slot will be awarded to seventh place. But there is still a situation where eighth earns a slice of the European pie.

As the Premier League season approaches its conclusion, here are the permutations...

How can eighth end up being a Conference League place?

This season, England has FIVE Champions League spots via the Premier League, which will go to the teams who finish in the top five positions.

And they will also be joined by the winner of the Europa League final between Tottenham and Manchester United.

England also has TWO Europa League spots, which this season go to sixth place and FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.

The Premier League only has ONE Conference League spot, which goes to the Carabao Cup winners. That is currently Newcastle, but they are now guaranteed a spot in the Europa League at least.

As it stands, Newcastle's Conference League spot would go down to seventh place in the Premier League, UNLESS Chelsea finish seventh and win the Conference League, or Chelsea finish sixth and win the Conference League and Newcastle finish seventh.

Still with us?

So who could finish eighth?

8th: Brighton (58 points, +4 GD)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Premier League match between Brighton and Liverpool.

Brighton have the most European experience out of the four teams, having qualified for the Europa League last season under Roberto de Zerbi, before being knocked out in the last 16.

To qualify this time around, Fabian Hurzeler's side will need to finish ahead of a fellow south coast club in Bournemouth, as well as rivals Brentford, and have given themselves a decent chance after Monday's stunning 3-2 comeback victory over champions Liverpool. Eighth is in their hands - then they need a favour off Chelsea.

Remaining Premier League fixture:

May 25: Tottenham (a), kick-off 4pm

9th: Brentford (55 points, +9 GD)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brentford’s match against Fulham in the Premier League.

Brentford have never qualified for Europe before and an eighth-place finish would also represent the Bees' highest finish in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank's side actually took the Conference League qualification race to the final day in the 2022/23 season and beat Manchester City, but they lost out to Aston Villa who took the all-important seventh spot that day.

But having faltered against Fulham last weekend, the Bees are now up against it, needing to beat Wolves and see Brighton lose on the final day to stand any chance of usurping the Seagulls.

Remaining Premier League fixture:

May 25: Wolves (a), kick-off 4pm

11th: Bournemouth (53 points, +12 GD)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Andoni Iraola's Cherries have already made history after they secured a record points total with five games remaining, but Bournemouth could add to that by potentially qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history.

They play Manchester City, who are fighting for Champions League football, before the Cherries then host relegated Leicester on the final day of the season to reach a maximum of 59 points - Brighton already have 58.

Remaining Premier League fixtures:

May 20: Man City (a), kick-off 8pm - live on Sky Sports

May 25: Leicester (h), kick-off 4pm