Women's Super League title race: Everything you need to know about the run-in as Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal go for glory

Three teams - Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal - are still fighting it out to claim the WSL title as the season approaches its final ten days.

As a topsy-turvy campaign nears its conclusion, three of the country's biggest clubs have a chance of lifting the WSL title on May 27, with five points separating the trio.

And in a twist to the title proceedings, the top four teams in the WSL all play each other this weekend in a round of fixtures that could decide what has been one of the best title races in the competition's history.

So what does each team need from the final two games of the season to lift the crown?

The key fixtures:

Saturday May 20: Manchester United vs Manchester City, kick-off 6.45pm, live on Sky Sports

Sunday May 21: Chelsea vs Arsenal, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday May 27: Reading vs Chelsea, Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Liverpool vs Manchester United, all kick-off at 2.30pm

Position: 1st

Played: 20

Points: 52

GD: +46

Emma Hayes' side reached the top of the WSL table after a few months away from the summit with a crushing 4-0 win over West Ham.

It moved the Blues two points clear of second-placed Manchester United, so long this season's leaders.

Chelsea could be crowned Women's Super League champions this weekend if United fail to beat neighbours Man City at home on Saturday. Emma Hayes' side would then need to beat Arsenal on the Sunday to lift the title at Kingsmeadow.

Should the Blues draw against Arsenal, then it could come down to how many goals Chelsea and Man Utd score on the final day of the season.

Chelsea are currently four goals ahead of United in the goal difference charts, so once again, it's advantage Hayes and her players.

Position: 1st

Played: 20

Points: 50

GD: +42

Image: Can Manchester City deny Manchester United the title this weekend?

Manchester United have been tasked with facing two local rivals in the last two games of the season - both of them will be desperate to damage their chances of becoming champions a week on Saturday.

Marc Skinner's side know they must win at home against City - who are now mathematically out of the title race after Chelsea's win at West Ham - to stand any chance of becoming champions themselves.

A big win over City would help - if they win by five or more goals then a draw between Chelsea and Arsenal would mean they go top of the table going into the final day of the season.

Image: Manchester United's Alessia Russo will have a big say in their title battle

But United's most realistic prospect of winning the title is if they beat City, hope Chelsea lose to Arsenal, and then beat Liverpool on the final day to become champions.

Position: 3rd

Played: 20

Points: 47

GD: +37

If Arsenal want to seriously go for this title, then their equation is simple. They must beat Chelsea to take their title fight into the final day.

Even then, the task at hand is daunting. They need Manchester United to fail to pick up four points from the two games that remain, while they would also need bottom club Reading to get some sort of result against Chelsea on the final day.

Arsenal also have the Champions League to think about - as a top-three finish guarantees them a seat at Europe's top table next term.

Manchester City winning at United on Saturday would not be the best news for Jonas Eidevall's Gunners, given fourth-placed City are three points behind the north Londoners.

Either way, it has been some effort from Eidevall's injury-hit squad, who have seen several key players ruled out for the season in the last few weeks.

