Women's Euro 2025: Sarina Wiegman says England have 'so much talent' in squad as they begin title defence
European champions England begin their title defence against France on Saturday; Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman says she is "really excited" for her side's tournament opener and the challenge of a tricky group which also includes the Netherlands and Wales
Friday 4 July 2025 10:10, UK
Sarina Wiegman admits retaining the European Championship is the "one thing" on her mind as England prepare for their defence of the tournament.
The Lionesses kick off against France this weekend but Wiegman insists going far in the competition is the aim despite being in a tough group which also includes the Netherlands and Wales.
"We're here and want one thing but there are more countries that want that", Wiegman exclusively told Sky Sports News at the Lionesses' team base in Zurich.
"It's not as easy as it is said. We know we have to be at our best but we also know the game has changed so much. There are so many competitors that can do well at this tournament.
"We have a hard group starting on Saturday against France and that will be a tough game."
That may be an understatement from Wiegman as France are one of the few countries tipped to win the Euros.
They sit 10th in the FIFA world rankings, are on an eight-game winning streak and boast talent feared across the continent including Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Kadidiatou Diani and Sandy Baltimore.
"It's a very good team," admits Wiegman. "We know their strengths but also think they have some weaknesses and will try to exploit them.
"Every first game is a hard one as you get so excited before but it's the same for our opponents."
England's build-up to the Euros was dominated by the surprise retirements of Mary Earps and Fran Kirby, followed by the withdrawal of Millie Bright.
Wiegman says change was inevitable, even if it was just before a major tournament.
"It feels like a new challenge. We're going into a tournament and that's a new situation anyway but the team has been in transition over the last year or two.
"In our world, things can change quickly. You always have to deal with injuries so you have to be ready for the next step. It's about which player can step up. What we try to do is select the best players in the country."
Seven of England's Euros squad are going to their first major tournament, with two players yet to make their Lionesses debut.
Despite the lack of experience, Wiegman is sure her side has what it takes not only to win matches but also get fans out of their seats.
"I'm really excited, I think we have so much talent in this team. The connections are really good on and off the pitch.
"We're getting really prepared and you see hard work but you also see players coming together off the pitch. When they have time off they do nice things together, that can make a difference too.
"Time flies but it's nice the time is flying so we can get to Saturday soon."
Group stage
Matchday 1
July 2
Group A: Iceland 0-1 Finland
Group A: Switzerland 1-2 Norway
July 3
Group B: Belgium vs Italy (5pm, Sion)
Group B: Spain vs Portugal (8pm, Bern)
July 4
Group C: Denmark v Sweden (5pm, Geneva)
Group C: Germany vs Poland (8pm, St.Gallen)
July 5
Group D: Wales vs Netherlands (5pm, Lucerne)
Group D: France vs England (8pm, Zurich)
Matchday 2
July 6
Group A: Norway vs Finland (5pm, Sion)
Group A: Switzerland vs Iceland (8pm, Bern)
July 7
Group B: Spain vs Belgium (5pm, Thun)
Group B: Portugal vs Italy (8pm, Geneva)
July 8
Group C: Germany vs Denmark (5pm, Basel)
Group C: Poland vs Sweden (8pm, Lucerne)
July 9
Group D: England vs Netherlands (5pm, Zurich)
Group D: France vs Wales (8pm, St.Gallen)
Matchday 3
July 10
Group A: Finland vs Switzerland (8pm, Geneva)
Group A: Norway vs Iceland (8pm, Thun)
July 11
Group B: Italy vs Spain (8pm, Bern)
Group B: Portugal vs Belgium (8pm, Sion)
July 12
Group C: Sweden vs Germany (8pm, Zurich)
Group C: Poland vs Denmark (8pm, Lucerne)
July 13
Group D: Netherlands vs France (8pm, Basel)
Group D: England vs Wales (8pm, St.Gallen)
Quarter-finals
July 16
QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (Geneva)
July 17
QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (Zurich)
July 18
QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (Bern)
July 19
QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (Basel)
Semi-finals
July 22
SF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 (Geneva)
July 23
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 (Zurich)
Euro 2025 final
July 27
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Basel)