SWPL post-split fixtures: Rangers, Celtic, Glasgow City title battle plus four clubs in relegation fight

It is all to play for at both ends of the Scottish Women's Premier League table after the first round of post-split fixtures.

Leaders Rangers lost against rivals Celtic, meaning there is just one point separating the Old Firm and champions Glasgow City.

At the other end, Montrose beat Dundee United to move six clear of bottom club Hamilton Accies who are on 10 points alongside United in the relegation playoff spot - with Spartans just three points ahead of the bottom two.

All clubs will face each team in their half of the table twice between now and May 19 - so here's a look at all the key games...

Key fixtures in the title race

Following that win for Celtic over Rangers in the first post-split fixtures, Glasgow City host Celtic on March 31 before visiting Rangers on April 14 - live on Sky Sports.

The reverse of those fixtures sees Celtic take on Glasgow City at home on May 1 before visiting Rangers five days later - live on Sky Sports - with Rangers at Glasgow City on May 12.

Rangers are at home to Partick Thistle, Celtic host Hibernian and Glasgow City welcome Hearts on the final day of the season.

Before all those games - after finishing in the top-six for a second consecutive season Partick Thistle take on Rangers in the Sky Sports Cup final on Sunday - live on Sky Sports from 1pm.

Key fixtures in the relegation battle

With Hamilton Accies, Dundee Utd, Spartans and Montrose in a battle to stay up, there are key games to look out for at the other end too.

Montrose beat Dundee United to move six clear of the bottom two after the first post-split games, while Accies and Spartans both lost.

Accies face Montrose, while Dundee United take on Spartans on March 31, before Spartans then play Montrose on April 14 with Hamilton Academical versus Dundee United three days later.

Accies and Spartans go head-to-head on April 21 with United hosting Hamilton Accies at the start of May.

Days later Montrose face Motherwell again before Spartans are at home to Hamilton Accies the week after.

The season ends with the current bottom club Hamilton Accies playing Montrose, while Dundee United host Motherwell and Spartans welcome Aberdeen.

'Looking forward to a fantastic finale'

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre said: "Last season gave us one of the most dramatic conclusions ever seen in the Scottish game, with many twists and turns as clubs navigated the post-split fixtures.

"Already, the 2023/24 ScottishPower Women's Premier League is shaping up to be just as compelling at both ends of the table. Just four points separates the top three teams, and just three points separates the bottom four.

"Every fixture over the next two months will contribute towards the race for the title or battle to avoid relegation.

"The feedback from across the game has been that the split was a welcome addition to the women's game last season, creating incredible drama and allowing us to showcase the very best of women's football in Scotland.

"We expect it will have a similar impact this season and we now look forward to a fantastic finale with the title, European qualification, and avoiding relegation all being played for across the next few months. We encourage fans to play their part and to get along to a ScottishPower Women's Premier League match as we enter the final 10 rounds of the season."

Fixtures in full

March 31

Rangers vs Hibernian

Partick Thistle vs Heart of Midlothian

Glasgow City vs Celtic

Dundee United vs Spartans

Montrose vs Hamilton Academical

Motherwell vs Aberdeen

April 14

Rangers vs Glasgow City

Partick Thistle vs Celtic

Heart of Midlothian vs Hibernian

Aberdeen vs Hamilton Academical

Motherwell vs Dundee United

Spartans vs Montrose

April 17

Hibernian* vs Celtic

Glasgow City vs Partick Thistle

Heart of Midlothian vs Rangers

Spartans vs Motherwell

Hamilton Academical vs Dundee United

Montrose vs Aberdeen

* denotes fixture reversal so shall be played as Celtic v Hibernian

April 21

Celtic vs Heart of Midlothian

Partick Thistle vs Rangers

Hibernian vs Glasgow City

Motherwell vs Montrose

Hamilton Academical vs Spartans

Dundee United vs Aberdeen

May 1

Celtic vs Glasgow City

Partick Thistle vs Hibernian

Rangers vs Heart of Midlothian

Aberdeen vs Montrose

Dundee United vs Hamilton Academical

Motherwell vs Spartans

May 5

Rangers vs Celtic

Glasgow City vs Hibernian

Heart of Midlothian vs Partick Thistle

Montrose vs Motherwell

Hamilton Academical vs Aberdeen

Spartans vs Dundee United

May 12

Celtic vs Partick Thistle

Glasgow City vs Rangers

Hibernian vs Heart of Midlothian

Aberdeen vs Motherwell

Spartans vs Hamilton Academical

Dundee United vs Montrose

May 15

Heart of Midlothian vs Celtic

Partick Thistle vs Glasgow City

Hibernian vs Rangers

Motherwell vs Hamilton Academical

Montrose vs Spartans

Aberdeen vs Dundee United

May 19

Rangers vs Partick Thistle

Celtic vs Hibernian

Glasgow City vs Hearts

Dundee United vs Motherwell

Hamilton Academical vs Montrose

Spartans vs Aberdeen

