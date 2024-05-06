Scottish Women's Premier League round-up: Glasgow City title defence hopes take blow after Hibs draw

The latest from the Scottish Women's Premier League as reigning champions Glasgow City blew a two-goal lead and missed out on putting real pressure on Celtic and Rangers at the top of the table.

Glasgow City 2-2 Hibernian

Hibernian stunned Glasgow City with a late comeback as the Edinburgh side earned a point on the road.

After early stoppages due to Hibernian injuries, Anna Oskarsson put Glasgow City in the lead with a bullet header in the 25th minute.

Carlee Giamonna scored a second within a minute of the second half getting under way as she found the back of the net after latching onto a through ball.

It seemed as though the reigning league champions had all but secured three points, but Hibs would prove otherwise as Jorian Baucom pulled one back for her side with 10 minutes left to play.

With 93 minutes on the clock, Hibs kept the pressure on City and Poppy Lawson struck from 20 yards out into the bottom corner to bring the visitors level.

The result leaves Glasgow City five points behind Rangers and Celtic with the top two meeting on Monday, live on Sky Sports, and a difficult task to secure Champions League football.

Glasgow City host Rangers on Sunday while Hibs host Hearts for an end-of-season Edinburgh derby on Friday.

Image: Poppy Lawson scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Hibernian (Credit: Colin Poultney)

Hearts 3-2 Partick Thistle

Hearts survived a late Partick Thistle onslaught as they secured three points to confirm their fourth-place finish in the SWPL.

Kathleen McGovern had put her side two goals to the good with only 15 minutes on the clock, heading in at the back post for her first and volleying home the second after a mistake from Ava Easdon.

Later on in the game, Katie Lockwood scored to make it three but with a quarter of an hour play, the referee pointed to the spot for a Partick Thistle penalty.

Cara Henderson stepped up and converted from the spot with Kodie Hay scoring shortly after with a brilliant strike from the edge of the six-yard box.

Although the Jags kept pushing for the equaliser, it wasn't to be for Brian Graham's side.

The Jambos compete in an Edinburgh derby next as they take on Hibs on Friday while Partick Thistle are away to Celtic on Sunday.

Image: Hearts beat Partick Thistle 3-2 to confirm their fourth-place finish (Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie)

Spartans 0-0 Dundee United

Spartans' Tegan Browning was given a late red card but Dundee United couldn't capitalise as they had to settle for a point in their relegation battle.

With 94 minutes played, Browning brought down Jo Fraser as she looked to be through on goal. The defender was shown a straight red but there was too little time for Dundee United to make the most of the dismissal, with Fraser sending the resulting free-kick over the crossbar.

The point for Dundee United could prove to be crucial in their fight for survival as relegation rivals, Hamilton Accies, also drew, meaning that the two remain tied on points at the bottom of the table.

Spartans host Hamilton Accies on Sunday as they look to secure their own SWPL status for next season. Dundee United host Montrose on the same day.

Montrose 1-1 Motherwell

Montrose secured their place in the SWPL next season with a vital point against Motherwell at Links Park.

It was end-to-end in the opening 15 minutes and Montrose opened the scoring. Jade McLaren found Louise Brown with a through ball, with Brown making no mistake in finding the back of the net.

There was an immediate response from Motherwell as a few minutes later, Katie Rice sent her corner into the box and Chelsie Watson was there to power it home. Jade McLaren look to have cleared the ball off the line, but the match officials adjudged it to have crossed.

Motherwell's unbeaten streak continues to eight games while Montrose will be happy with a point to secure their place in the top flight.

Montrose are away to relegation-threatened Dundee United on Sunday while Motherwell travel to Aberdeen as both sides battle to finish seventh.

Hamilton Academical 3-3 Aberdeen

Aberdeen fought back beyond all odds as the Dons denied Hamilton Academical a vital three points in their fight for survival.

After poor defending from Aberdeen, Josi Giard took advantage and opened the scoring within eight minutes.

Things would turn even more sour for the visitors when Madison Finnie fouled Giard in the area. The player was shown red and Freya MacDonald stepped up to the spot. She converted to give her side a two-goal advantage in the early stages.

The Dons reshuffled at half-time and it paid off, with Bayley Hutchison finding the net within three minutes.

Accies stayed determined and eventually got their reward as they scored their third of the afternoon thanks to Melissa Reid, who smashed it into the back of the net.

Aberdeen weren't letting the points go easily though as Hutchison was on hand to put a Jessica Broadrick rebound over the line.

With 78 minutes on the clock, the Dons completed their unlikely comeback as Eilidh Shore scored from 25 yards out.

Keira Ritchie was shown a second yellow in the final stages but there were no more goals to separate the sides as they had to settle for a point a piece.

Accies will be frustrated that they let their lead slip as three points would've put distance between themselves and Dundee United. As things stand, they are still tied on points at the bottom of the table and ahead by one goal on goal difference.

Hamilton Accies are away to Spartans on Sunday while Aberdeen host Motherwell on the same day.