Luis Rubiales incident: FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president over Jenni Hermoso kiss

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened disciplinary proceedings against Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish FA who kissed Jenni Hermoso after the country's Women's World Cup victory on Sunday.

In a statement, FIFA reiterated "its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary."

Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), kissed the forward on the lips during the medal ceremony following the team's 1-0 win against England in Sydney.

Hermoso initially said on social media she "didn't like" the kiss but a statement on her behalf was later released by the RFEF in which she described it as "spontaneous".

Rubiales, who initially called his critics "idiots", issued an apology on Monday but is still facing calls to resign, with Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez describing the apology as "insufficient".

Hermoso said in a joint statement on Wednesday released by her union and her agency: "My union FUTPRO, in coordination with my agency TMJ, are taking care of defending my interests and being the interlocutors on this matter.

"We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable."

FIFPRO later came out in support of Hermoso and requested FIFA open an investigation into Rubiales.

"We reiterate that it was deeply lamentable that such a special moment for the players of the Spain national team taking place before a global television audience should be stained by the inappropriate conduct of an individual in a role carrying so much responsibility," the union's statement read.

"Uninitiated and uninvited physical approaches towards players are not appropriate or acceptable in any context, and especially when they are put in a position of vulnerability by a person who holds a position of power over them in their workplace."

Image: Rubiales has been president of the RFEF since May 2018

FUTPRO will meet next Monday with Spain's second deputy leader Yolanda Diaz to ensure the actions of Rubiales are "duly sanctioned".

The (RFEF) announced on Tuesday night it had called an extraordinary meeting of its general assembly for Friday, and that "internal proceedings" were open in relation to integrity issues arising from the trophy ceremony.

Spain's women's football league, Liga F, called for Rubiales to be dismissed and said it had lodged a complaint with the president of the National Sports Council (CSD) over his "very serious actions and behaviour".

"For a boss to grab his employee by the head and kiss her on the mouth simply cannot be tolerated," it said. "The subsequent justifications are, as the prime minister described it, 'inadequate'."

Rapinoe: Rubiales kiss shows misogyny and sexism in Spanish FA

Megan Rapinoe says Rubiales' actions highlight the level of "misogyny and sexism" within the organisation.

Rapinoe, who featured in the World Cup for the United States, told American magazine The Atlantic: "There was another picture that signals such a deep level of misogyny and sexism in that federation and in that man (Rubiales) at the final whistle, just grabbing his crotch.

"What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating, Jenni has to be physically assaulted by this guy."

Fifteen Spain players were involved in a dispute with the federation prior to the finals, with the coaching methods of Jorge Vilda reportedly among their concerns.

However, the RFEF refused to budge, with a statement saying those involved would only be able to return to the national team "if they accept their mistake and ask for forgiveness".

"Think how much that Spanish team had to shoulder: some of the players who stood up way back last year still aren't on the team," Rapinoe said.

"Maybe that was something that galvanised them, but you shouldn't have to have that."

Rubiales said on Monday the kiss happened "in a spontaneous way" and "without bad intention" but said it "seems like it has caused a commotion".

Image: Megan Rapinoe played for USA in the Women's World Cup

World players' union FIFPRO described Rubiales' behaviour as "deeply lamentable", adding: "Uninitiated and uninvited physical gestures towards players are not appropriate or acceptable in any context.

"This is especially true when players are put in a position of vulnerability because a physical approach or gesture is initiated by a person who holds power over them."

How Spain reacted to the incident

In Spain, acting minister for sports and culture Miquel Iceta told public broadcaster RNE "it is unacceptable to kiss a player on the lips to congratulate her".

A stronger reaction came from Spanish government equality minister Irene Montero.

"It is a form of sexual violence that women suffer on a daily basis, and which has been invisible so far, and which we should not normalise," Ms Montero said on Sunday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Image: Spain's head coach Jorge Vilda celebrates with Rubiales

Speaking to Sky Sports News about the incident, Spanish football expert Semra Hunter said: "The reaction has been polarised in Spain. Some people felt it was no big deal, that they were both caught up in the moment and it was a snap reaction - they're defending him in a way.

"But there are other people who've said what is he doing, what is he thinking, and it's grossly inappropriate.

"She tried to downplay it to the media by saying they had a great relationship, he's supported the girls throughout the tournament, he's really behaved very well and there's nothing more to it.

"But on social media she said she didn't really like it. I think we're not really clear as to how she feels about it.

"If she really does feel uncomfortable about it then we have to look at the wider problem here and why it is that she can't speak up and be honest about it.

"The reactions here have been completely opposite, in terms of those that are saying it's not too much of a big deal and others that are absolutely horrified at what they saw and are asking him to step down as the Spanish FA president."