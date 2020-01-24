Northampton vs Derby preview

Will Wayne Rooney feature against Northampton?

Team news and stats ahead of Northampton vs Derby in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Northampton boss Keith Curle will be forced into making at least one change with defender Scott Wharton starting a three-match ban following his sending off at Leyton Orient.

The tie will be the Cobblers' third game in six days but Curle says fatigue is not an issue.

"Fatigue won't be a problem for us," he told the club's official website. "We look forward to games and the players would probably rather play games than train because at the end of the game there is a reward."

Derby boss Phillip Cocu has indicated he could shuffle his pack for the clash - but it remains to be seen whether Wayne Rooney will be rested or not.

Rooney, who won the competition in 2016, has started all four games since becoming eligible to turn out for the Sky Bet Championship side following his move from DC United, including the 1-0 win over top-flight Crystal Palace in round three.

"There could be some changes," Cocu said. "We have played a lot of games and have more coming up, but we also have a lot of players who are doing well."

Opta stats