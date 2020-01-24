Northampton vs Derby preview
Last Updated: 24/01/20 11:27am
Team news and stats ahead of Northampton vs Derby in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Northampton boss Keith Curle will be forced into making at least one change with defender Scott Wharton starting a three-match ban following his sending off at Leyton Orient.
The tie will be the Cobblers' third game in six days but Curle says fatigue is not an issue.
"Fatigue won't be a problem for us," he told the club's official website. "We look forward to games and the players would probably rather play games than train because at the end of the game there is a reward."
Derby boss Phillip Cocu has indicated he could shuffle his pack for the clash - but it remains to be seen whether Wayne Rooney will be rested or not.
Rooney, who won the competition in 2016, has started all four games since becoming eligible to turn out for the Sky Bet Championship side following his move from DC United, including the 1-0 win over top-flight Crystal Palace in round three.
"There could be some changes," Cocu said. "We have played a lot of games and have more coming up, but we also have a lot of players who are doing well."
Opta stats
- Northampton and Derby haven't met in the FA Cup since the fifth round in 1949-50, a 4-2 win for the Rams.
- Derby have never lost against Northampton in any competition in 10 previous games (W6 D4), though this is their first meeting since January 1967.
- Northampton Town haven't reached the FA Cup fifth round since the 1969-70 season.
- Derby have won six of their last seven FA Cup games against fourth-tier opposition, losing the other in January 2002 against Bristol Rovers.
- Northampton manager Keith Curle is looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time as a manager, with his only previous fourth round match ending in a 3-0 defeat with Carlisle United in January 2016 against Everton.