Northern Ireland vs Lithuania: World Cup qualifier preview, team news, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news ahead of the World Cup qualifier between Northern Ireland vs Lithuania on Friday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Leicester defender Jonny Evans has said he is in a "good place" with the long-term foot injury which has seen him miss time for club and country this season.

Evans, 33, is back in the Northern Ireland squad for the first time since March for the World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Italy, having been restricted to nine appearances for the Foxes this season due to plantar fasciitis.

"It feels great," Evans said on Thursday. "I feel in a good place at the moment with it and I've sort of forgotten about it in the last couple of weeks, and that's a good thing.

"I've been going out and training and I'm really happy with it."

Evans has been suffering with the problem since the end of last season - he was substituted during the FA Cup final in May - but said he hoped he was now over the worst of it after a frustrating time.

"At the start of the season, the international windows in September, October, November all come really fast," he said. "When you're missing club football and international football, it was a difficult period in my career.

"It felt like it was going on for a long time and it was difficult to deal with, but I'm happy with where I am now and I'm only looking forward."

Northern Ireland squad in full Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Burnley), Conor Hazard (Celtic), Luke Southwood (Reading).



Defenders: Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Daniel Ballard (Millwall, on loan from Arsenal), Tom Flanagan (Sunderland), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City), Conor Bradley (Liverpool).



Midfielders:Steven Davis (Rangers), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Jordan Jones (Wigan Athletic), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Ethan Galbraith (Doncaster Rovers, on loan from Manchester United).



Forwards: Josh Magennis (Hull City), Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic), Gavin Whyte (Oxford United, on loan from Cardiff City), Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest).

How to follow

Watch Northern Ireland vs Lithuania on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday; kick-off 7.45pm; follow our live blog on Sky Sports website and app; free match highlights published shortly after FT

Opta stats

● Northern Ireland are unbeaten in all three previous internationals with Lithuania (W2 D1), winning 4-1 against them earlier in this World Cup qualifying campaign.

● Lithuania's only away match against Northern Ireland was in April 1992 in a World Cup qualifier - after going 2-0 down, they drew 2-2 with goals from Arminas Narbekovas and Robertas Fridrikas levelling the match.

● Northern Ireland have drawn their last two home matches goalless, against Bulgaria and Switzerland. They haven't drawn three games in a row at home since November 2012 and have never drawn three goalless at home in a row in their history.

● Lithuania are winless in their last 16 away matches in qualifying for major tournaments (EUROs/World Cup), drawing three and losing 13 since a 2-0 away win at San Marino in September 2014.

● Northern Ireland are winless in nine home games in all competitions (D4 L5), their worst run since going 13 without a home win between April 2002 and June 2005.

● Northern Ireland have only won one of their last 10 World Cup qualifiers (D3 L6), although that win was away at Lithuania in September. Four of the six goals they have scored in those 10 games were scored against the Lithuanians, winning 4-1.

● Only 13 of Lithuania's 53 shots in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup have been on target (24.5 per cent), the second lowest ratio of any side, ahead only of San Marino (8/36, 22.2 per cent).

● Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington has scored twice in his last four internationals, as many as in his previous 26. However, he hasn't scored in any of his last 11 appearances at Windsor Park, having netted in three of his first four games there.