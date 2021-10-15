Norwich vs Brighton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Norwich expect to have defensive midfielder Mathias Normann available for the Premier League match against Brighton at Carrow Road.

Normann did not join up with Norway during the international break to continue treatment for a minor abdominal issue, while Kosovo forward Milot Rashica (knee) should also feature.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell (Achilles) is available again along with Poland winger Przemyslaw Placheta after recovering from a pre-season coronavirus infection, while full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) continues his own rehabilitation and defender Christoph Zimmermann may need ankle surgery.

Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey is raring to go after recovering from a hamstring issue that ended his 2020-21 Premier League season early, manager Graham Potter said on Thursday.

The lightning-quick Lamptey, 21, was enjoying a breakthrough campaign with Brighton before picking up the injury during a league match against Fulham on Dec. 16.

He played 45 minutes in Brighton's 2-0 League Cup win over Swansea City last month and Potter said that he was happy with the progress of the England U21 international ahead of a potential return to league action.

Danny Welbeck has had surgery on his hamstring that will keep him out for a while. Steven Alzate (ankle) is also sidelined long-term.

Yves Bissouma (knee), Adam Webster (hamstring) and Enock Mwepu (groin) have all returned to normal training.

Last time out...

Norwich haven't scored in the last 235 minutes of Premier League football since Teemu Pukki's goal vs Watford on September 18. I can see that being extended by a further 90 minutes this weekend.

Graham Potter receives plenty of admiration for the way his Brighton team play with such style on the ball but it's their work without it that is seriously impressive. As a defensive unit, Brighton are one of the best in the Premier League and it's hard to see how a confidence-drained attack like Norwich will find a way through.

This calendar year, only Manchester City and Chelsea have a better defensive process than Potter's boys. That's based on expected goals against (25.7) and actual goals conceded (26) - it's a phenomenal achievement and has allowed Brighton to pick up points this season in games where their attacking process has failed. Norwich are bound to allow their visitors space to create chances and with the door shut at the other, I like the look of Brighton to win without conceding at 5/2.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-2

BETTING ANGLE: Brighton to win to nil (5/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats