Norwich vs Everton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news

Norwich will have midfielder Todd Cantwell available for the Premier League match against Everton.

Cantwell, who has been linked with a move away during the January transfer window, missed the midweek defeat at West Ham through illness but has resumed training.

American forward Josh Sargent is also expected back in the squad after not featuring at the London Stadium as his partner gave birth. Mathias Normann (pelvis), Billy Gilmour (ankle), Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) all continue their recovery.

Anwar El Ghazi could make his Everton debut following his loan move from Aston Villa on Thursday.

Fellow January signings Nathan Patterson and Vitalii Mykolenko are set to appear in a Premier League matchday squad for the first time.

Tom Davies is recovering from hamstring surgery while Alex Iwobi is away on international duty with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Another Norwich game, another win to nil on their opponents copped the return vs West Ham. I had mistimed my jump off that particular train as I put my faith in Dean Smith's side to at least score at West Ham - something their expected goals data pointed to - but if anything, Norwich turned in their worst attacking performance under Smith. That is a huge worry as Teemu Pukki and Milot Rashica were both fit to start. The excuses are running out. It's now over 551 minutes since the Canaries scored in the Premier League.

However, if the season started on October 2, they wouldn't be bottom. Everton would.

Rafa Benitez's team have won only one of their last 12 Premier League games, taking six points from 36. This is a situation where I don't want to back either team to win, so the draw has to be the play at 12/5 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Opta stats

Norwich lost this exact fixture 1-0 in their last Premier League campaign in 2019-20 - they've not lost consecutive home league games against Everton since January 1988.

Everton are looking to complete just their second Premier League double over Norwich, previously doing so in the 2004-05 campaign when they earned their highest finish in the competition (4th).

Norwich have lost each of their last 13 Premier League games against the six ever-present sides in the competition, netting just one goal in this run and failing to score in the last 11.

Norwich City have taken just five points from their last 45 available in Premier League home games (W1 D2 L12), with the Canaries bagging just five goals in these 15 games.

After taking four points from their first two away league games this season, Everton have picked up just two more from their subsequent seven on the road (D2 L5). The Toffees have conceded the first goal in all seven of these matches.

Having lost their first five such games this season, Norwich are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday, winning two and drawing three.

Norwich boss Dean Smith is unbeaten in all five Premier League meetings with Everton (W3 D2) and registered a 3-0 win over the Toffees with Aston Villa earlier this season. No manager has ever beaten Everton twice in the same Premier League season with two different clubs.

