Norwich vs Watford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Watford in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Norwich will have forward Josh Sargent and defender Dimitris Giannoulis available again following injury problems for the Premier League match against Watford.

Giannoulis (back/neck) and American international Sargent (hamstring) missed last weekend's defeat at Arsenal following fitness issues on return from the international break, while new signings Ozan Kabak and Mathias Normann could both be involved.

Jacob Sorensen has shaken off a dead leg, while midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou has been laid low by illness but has tested negative for Covid-19.

Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) remains out and winger Przemyslaw Placheta is recovering from his coronavirus infection in pre-season. Bali Mumba (knee) and full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) continue their own rehabilitation.

Watford boss Xisco Munoz could make changes for the trip to Carrow Road in an attempt to end their run of three consecutive defeats in the league.

Midfielder Ozan Tufan is one option for the Spaniard, while Craig Cathcart and Tom Cleverley were restricted to unused substitute roles during the 2-0 loss to Wolves last time out.

Back-up goalkeeper Ben Foster and Kiko Femenia are in full training again and in contention, but Dan Gosling and Joao Pedro are still building up fitness after spells on the sideline.

Last time out...

Jones Knows prediction - PLAY SUPER 6 FOR FREE!

On what we have seen, I would be surprised if these two are not in the bottom three come the final day of the season.

However, relegating teams in September is not a smart move. And a win for either of these two at Carrow Road could ignite a spark in results.

Norwich are not a team I can trust fully to turn promising performances into results. But I am happy to back them here at 23/20 with Sky Bet, mostly down to Watford's tameness in attack. Since breezing past Aston Villa on the opening day, they have only created a total expected goals tally of 1.5 with their attacking patterns very lacklustre when falling behind in matches.

Those that like playing the cards market may want to check out what Sky Bet has to offer in that regard for this one. With both teams playing for the win and tension in the air, I am expecting a full-blooded battle with a potential for a card-frenzy. This fixture in the Sky Bet Championship last season was card-crazy with 11 being shown across the two fixtures. It should be spicy.

Watford, despite not carrying much dangerous attacking threat in the final third, are a team that plays with a physical edge and do draw fouls from the opposition, especially through Ismaila Sarr. Opposition teams have averaged 2.75 cards per 90 minutes vs Watford this season. That bodes well for the chances of Norwich midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou getting the attention of the referee and picking up a card at 7/2 with Sky Bet. The fiery Frenchman was cautioned in the defeat to Leicester.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Pierre Lees-Melou to be carded (7/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats